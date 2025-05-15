ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Set to Launch All-Weather Surveillance Satellite EOS-09 Aboard PSLV-C61 On May 18

PSLV-C61 / EOS-08 moved from the Payload Integration Facility (PIF) to the Mobile Service Tower (MST) at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota for further integration ( ETV Bharat via ISRO )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a key move to ramp up India’s Earth observation and strategic surveillance capabilities, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the PSLV-C61 mission on 18 May 2025, at 6:59 am IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The rocket will be carrying the state-of-the-art radar imaging satellite EOS-09, also referred to as RISAT-1B, into sun-synchronous orbit.

The mission carries substantial weight in both civilian and national security terms, as it is happening while India is rapidly extending its space-based surveillance capacity against threats and disasters.

Strategic Eye in the Sky

The EOS-09 satellite uses an advanced C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), which can provide all-weather, day-and-night imaging. This is especially important for monitoring the India-Pakistan and India-China borders in real-time and for coastal surveillance and counter-terrorism.

"This launch is strategically timed," said former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit. "It strengthens monitoring at borders and coasts, particularly with respect to sensitive areas. The satellite can detect ingress or suspicious movement deemed vital in anti-terror operations, especially after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor," added Purohit.

Purohit also noted that the satellite would serve as a follow-on to the earlier RISAT-1 mission, which was decommissioned in 2017. While RISAT-2 and EOS-01 used X-band radar for higher resolution, EOS-09’s C-band SAR strikes a balance, offering up to 1-meter resolution while covering wider swaths of territory.

Civilian and Disaster Management Applications

EOS-09 will have general uses next to its military profile. The satellite will be useful for many civilian applications, including, agricultural (crop monitoring, soil moisture), urban monitoring, hydrology, forestry mapping. Additionally, it provides critical disaster management uses by providing real-time map of floods, tracking cyclones, and assessing landslide movement.