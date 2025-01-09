ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Postpones SpaDeX Docking Again: Here's What Went Wrong

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again postponed the SpaDeX Docking. The event was supposed to start at 8:00 AM today (January 9, 2025). However, it was delayed to an unspecified time following a slight change in the planned manoeuvre of satellites.

The mission initiated the drift on the Spacecraft A to move closer from 500 metres to 225 metres. However, while making the maneuver between satellites, the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period, ISRO explained via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As a result, the planned docking has been postponed. ISRO assured that the satellites are safe and encouraged everyone to await further updates.

Notably, the SpaDeX Docking was initially scheduled for January 7. However, it was postponed to January 9 following the identification of an abort scenario. ISRO decided to run further validation through ground simulations before proceeding with the docking experiment.

How will SpaDeX affect future missions?