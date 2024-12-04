ISRO Postpones PROBA 3 Launch Minutes Before Liftoff After Anomaly Detected In Spacecraft PSLV-C59

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rescheduled its Proba-3 mission launch to Thursday after it detected an anomaly in the spacecraft PSLV-C59.

Minutes before the scheduled launch at 4:08 PM on Wednesday, ISRO announced that it would postpone the Proba-3 launch for tomorrow (Thursday) at 4:12 PM IST.

The Proba-3 mission by the European Space Agency is an In-Orbit Demonstration mission designed to showcase "precision formation flying," where two small satellites launch together and then fly in a fixed configuration, acting as a single large structure in space. The Coronagraph and Occulter in Proba-3 will together form a solar coronagraph to observe the Sun's outer atmosphere, the corona.

Reaching temperatures of 2 million degrees Fahrenheit, the corona is essential to study as it influences space weather that can affect Earth. By positioning one satellite to cast a shadow on the other, mimicking a solar eclipse, scientists can study the corona for extended periods, up to six hours, compared to just ten minutes during a natural eclipse. This setup will allow detailed observation and photography of the corona, shedding light on its lesser-known features.

The Proba-3 mission on PSLV-C59 will be the 61st flight of PSLV and its 26th use of the PSLV-XL configuration. Among the five PSLV variants that ISRO possesses, this rocket is the most powerful. It surpasses the regular PSLV in strength, as it is equipped with six large boosters compared to the regular PSLV's four. The PSLV-C59 is set to launch into the sky.

ISRO's launch of ESA's Proba-3 mission is facilitated by Isro’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

Dubbed as a milestone in space science and technology, the Proba-3 mission was scheduled to launch today from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Liftoff was set for 4:08 pm IST but the same was postponed to 4:12 pm on Thursday.