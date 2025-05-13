ISRO Plans To Send Humans To Moon by 2040

Theni: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) plans to send humans to the moon by 2040. This was stated by the ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan while participating in the convocation ceremony of a private college in Vadapudupatti near Theni on Tuesday.

“The launch is planned for 2040. However, since it involves extensive work, preparations have started from now on. ISRO's second launch pad is being set up in Kulasekarapatnam in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated 95% of the land for this. A rocket will be launched from Kulasekarapatnam by December 2026. The third launch pad is to be set up in Sri Harikota,” he said.

He told the media persons, "Chandrayaan-2 was not successful. A team of 10 scientists was formed to find out the reason. The scientists worked hard without sleeping for a month and completed the work that would have taken eight months in just one month. Based on the lessons learnt from the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 project, we successfully developed and launched Chandrayaan-3.”

Next in the pipeline was the Chandrayaan-4 project. It weighed a total of 9600 kg. The Chandrayaan-3 project landed on the moon and studied it for only 14 days. But Chandrayaan-4 was designed to go deep into the moon, take samples and return to the Earth. “We are actively engaged and after this Chandrayaan-5 project will be launched. It will be designed as a lander like the Chandrayaan-3 project. It will land on the moon and study it in detail for 100 days,” he disclosed.

It is after the Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 projects that humans will be sent to the moon. He honoured the trainee teachers who had completed their B.Ed training and addressed the college students and teachers.