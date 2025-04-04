ISRO Plans To Establish Infrastructure For Space Activities In Assam

Hyderabad: ISRO is planning to set up significant infrastructure for space-related activities in Assam. Assam Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management, IT, Science & Technology, and Climate Change Keshab Mahanta, and Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space/Chairman, ISRO, undertook a reconnaissance visit to the proposed site. It is expected that the multi-purpose facility will play a vital role in protecting India's space assets and contribute to enhancing India's weather advisory services.

Mahanta assured the full support of the Assam government for the project. He also proposed the establishment of a space museum in the area. This space museum will enable both students and the public to explore and learn about space science and technology. Dr Narayanan welcomed the proposal and expressed ISRO's commitment to collaborate on the museum project, which would benefit the people and serve as a hub for scientific learning and innovation in Assam.

In a similar development, Assam in collaboration with ISRO, announced to launch its own satellite, named ASSAMSAT. The satellite aims to provide services for agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development, and border security. ASSAMSAT will be controlled from Guwahati and will also include a cluster of low-Earth orbiting satellites.

In a press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that Assam will be the first state in India to have its satellite, which will help to monitor illegal infiltration and improve disaster preparedness.

Many major IT companies have recently shown their interest in Assam. Notably, Reliance has announced plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the state for Artificial Intelligence (AI), nuclear energy and data centres. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) mentioned that 'AI' also stands for Assam Intelligence. Meanwhile, Infosys, co-owned by Narayana Murthy, has also expanded its presence in Assam by establishing a 230-member project development centre in Guwahati, marking a significant step in the state's journey to become a major IT hub.

