ISRO Opens Chandrayaan-3 Lander & Rover Data For Scientific Research: How To Access, Deadline

ETV Bharat / technology

The deadline for submission of scientific research proposals based on Chandrayaan-3 data is October 21. ( Image Credits: ISRO )

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting the scientific community to participate in the analysis of Chandrayaan-3 data to carry out in-situ studies on the Moon.

Aiming to utilise the data from experiments carried out by the mission's lander and rover on the lunar surface, launched on July 14, 2023, the Announcement of Opportunity (AO) seeks proposals from faculty and researchers from recognised academia, research institutions, universities, colleges and government organisations of India.

The deadline for submission of proposals is October 21, 2025.

According to ISRO, data from the Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 orbiters have been extensively utilised by Indian researchers to study the lunar surface and sub-surface, analyse elemental and mineralogical composition, and investigate the lunar exosphere.

The space agency adds that these studies have offered deeper and more insightful views regarding lunar evolutionary processes. To broaden participation within the scientific community, ISRO released a data utilisation Announcement of Opportunity (AO), resulting in 30 active research projects across various academic institutions.