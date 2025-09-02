ISRO Opens Chandrayaan-3 Lander & Rover Data For Scientific Research: How To Access, Deadline

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting the scientific community to participate in the analysis of Chandrayaan-3 data to carry out in-situ studies on the Moon.
Aiming to utilise the data from experiments carried out by the mission's lander and rover on the lunar surface, launched on July 14, 2023, the Announcement of Opportunity (AO) seeks proposals from faculty and researchers from recognised academia, research institutions, universities, colleges and government organisations of India.
The deadline for submission of proposals is October 21, 2025.
According to ISRO, data from the Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 orbiters have been extensively utilised by Indian researchers to study the lunar surface and sub-surface, analyse elemental and mineralogical composition, and investigate the lunar exosphere.
The space agency adds that these studies have offered deeper and more insightful views regarding lunar evolutionary processes. To broaden participation within the scientific community, ISRO released a data utilisation Announcement of Opportunity (AO), resulting in 30 active research projects across various academic institutions.
ISRO is now inviting innovative research proposals that explore the scientific capabilities of the Chandrayaan-3 payloads that sit in line with their intended objectives.
The data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 Lander and Rover payloads have now been made publicly accessible. ISRO is inviting scientific proposals for further analysis of this data, which can be accessed through the PRADAN portal of the Indian Space Science Data Centre (ISSDC) at pradan.issdc.gov.in.
According to ISRO, the objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission were successfully achieved. During its one lunar day of operation, the mission’s payloads collected valuable data on seismic activity, thermo-physical properties, the plasma environment, and the elemental composition of the landing site.
The payload teams have analysed the datasets and published their findings in reputed peer-reviewed journals, ISRO said in a press release, adding that the scientific data were reviewed by domain experts and made publicly available on August 23, 2024.