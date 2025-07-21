ISRO & NASA To Launch Joint Satellite NISAR On July 30: Here's What Makes It A Game Changer

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have announced the launch date for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR). The first joint satellite of two space agencies will be launched on July 30, 2025, aboard ISRO’s GSLV-F16 at 5:40 PM IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota.

ISRO's launch vehicle will inject the NISAR satellite into a 743 km Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) with an inclination of 98.40. The SSO is a nearly polar orbit where a satellite passes over any given point on Earth at the same local solar time each day, maintaining a consistent angle with respect to the sun for constant illumination—vital for imaging or other time-sensitive tasks.

NISAR launch is the result of strong technical cooperation between ISRO & NASA/JPL technical teams for more than a decade (Image Credits: ISRO)

Weighing 2,392 kg, NISAR is a unique earth observation satellite. It is the first satellite to observe the Earth with a dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar, including NASA’s L-band and ISRO’s S-band. The utilisation of two radars, optimised each in their own way, will allow the mission to observe a wider range of changes than either one alone.

Both radars use NASA's 12m unfurlable mesh reflector antenna, integrated to ISRO’s modified I3K satellite bus. NISAR will use SweepSAR technology to observe Earth with a swath of 242 km and high spatial resolution, measuring changes of the planet's surface such as ground deformation, ice sheet movement, and vegetation dynamics. NASA says that NISAR will be able to measure movements as small as centimetres.

The satellite will scan the entire globe and provide all weather, day and night data at a 12-day interval and enable a wide range of applications without getting obstructed by clouds, which include:

sea ice classification

ship detection

shoreline monitoring

storm characterisation

changes in soil moisture

mapping and monitoring of surface water resources

disaster response

"NISAR's data can help people worldwide better manage natural resources and hazards," NASA said. "It will also provide information for scientists to better understand the effects and pace of climate change."

The US-Indian joint satellite will also add to our understanding of Earth's hard outer layer called crust, the agency further said. The data from NISAR will also improve our understanding of phenomena like earthquakes, volcanoes, and landslides, as well as damage to infrastructure.

The NISAR mission is an equal collaboration between NASA and ISRO, marking the first hardware collaboration between NASA and ISRO. The space agency is contributing radar systems, communications technology, and scientific instruments, while ISRO is providing the spacecraft, launch vehicle, and operational support. Managed by Caltech, JPL leads the US side of the project, while UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru and ISRO Space Application Centre in Ahmedabad manage India’s contributions.