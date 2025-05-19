13 More Rockets Will Be Launched This Year, Says ISRO Chief V Narayanan

Chennai: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman V Narayanan on Monday said that the PSLV C-61 rocket, which was launched for various projects including national security, disaster management, weather forecasting, forest monitoring, urban planning, and agriculture, failed.

"This is India's 101st rocket," Narayanan told reporters at the Chennai airport before departing to Bengaluru.

"This is a four-stage rocket. Generally, only if all four stages work properly can the rocket be successfully launched. Accordingly, while the first two stages worked successfully, there was a minor glitch in the third stage. However, the fourth stage worked well. However, the rocket could not be successfully launched due to a technical problem in the third stage. It is not known how this malfunction occurred. We have formed a team to investigate the rocket's failure," added the ISRO chief.

According to V Narayanan, the ISRO team is conducting research work. "Additionally, study meetings are also underway regarding this. We will find out the reasons and ensure that this does not happen in the next rocket that will launched," the ISRO chief said.

He added that it was a "very sad" thing that the rocket test failed.

"However, from now on, we are going to launch 13 more rockets continuously. ISRO is doing all kinds of work so that people can live happily and safely. ISRO is fulfilling the needs of the space sector in every way for the security of India," he added.