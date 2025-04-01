ISRO's Indigenous Cartosat-3 Satellite Showcases Post-Disaster Images Of Myanmar

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of the catastrophic damage caused by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday. The space research organisation used its most sophisticated Earth-imaging satellite, the Cartosat-3, to take images at a resolution of less than 50 centimetres from an altitude of 500 km above Earth. The images show how a massive bridge collapsed over the Irrawaddy River and destroyed Mandalay University and Ananda Pagoda.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a part of ISRO said that Cartosat-3 captured these post-disaster images on Saturday. The images covered the cities of Mandalay and Sagaing. Cartosat-3 acquired data on March 18, covering the same area for damage assessment and change analysis. Significant damage was observed in the infrastructure of Mandalay City.

Ava Bridge (Image Credit: ISRO)

On Friday, an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude was struck in Myanmar, which was followed by a strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 km near the Sagaing-Mandalay border. Mynmar's second largest city, Mandalay has been registered with severe damage.

Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw along with other regions was rattled by the earthquake, resulting in the destruction of infrastructure, residential buildings, and roads. Chiang Mai, a city in Thailand along with other northern parts of the country, felt tremours of the earthquake, and some places were reported to have damages.

ISRO usually does not release images captured from the Cartosat-3 satellite. (Image Credit: ISRO)

The post-disaster images showed significant damage to Mandalay City's infrastructure. Major landmarks like Sky Villa, Phayani Pagoda, Mahamuni Pagoda, Ananda Pagoda, University of Mandalay, and several others suffered either complete or partial damage. The Ma Shi Khana Pagoda, several monasteries, and buildings in the Sagaing city were damaged.

According to images captured by Cartosat-3, the earthquake has led to the collapse of the Ava Bridge, a historic bridge on the Irrawaddy River, which is near Inn Wa city. Cracks in flood plains of the Irrawaddy River were observed. ISRO in its damage assessment summary said Myanmar is located near the convergent boundary of the Indian and Eurasian plates. The Indian plates move northward towards the Eurasian plate at a rate of about 5 cm per year.

Mandalay City (Image Credit: ISRO)

Myanmar is near several smaller fault zones, like the Sagaing Fault, which runs through central Myanmar. It is a significant active strike-slip fault which accommodates lateral motion between the blocks of the Indian and Eurasian plates. The earthquake that occurred on Friday was related to the release of accumulated stress along the Sagaing Fault. Moreover, Cartosat-3 is a third-generation agile advanced Earth imaging satellite from ISRO which was launched in 2019.