ISRO's GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission prepares to take off: When and where to watch Sriharikota's 100th launch LIVE

The GSLV-F15 NVS-02 will the 100th rocket to be launched. ( Image Credit: YouTube/ISRO )

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to launch the GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission, marking the 100th rocket launch for the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The GSLV-F15 rocket will be launched tomorrow from the second launch pad of the Indian spaceport.

The GSLV or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle will be launched on its 17th flight, carrying a 2,250-kilogram spacecraft. The payload will be the part of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system and cater to the country's navigational demands. The GSLV-F15 will position the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

GSLV-F15 NVS-02 Launch: When and Where to Watch?

The GSLV-F15 NVS-02 satellite will lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on January 29, 2025, at 6:23 AM IST. The launch will be live-streamed via ISRO's official YouTube channel. We have embedded the video right here: