ISRO's GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission prepares to take off: When and where to watch Sriharikota's 100th launch LIVE

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to launch the GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission, marking the 100th rocket launch for the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The GSLV-F15 rocket will be launched tomorrow from the second launch pad of the Indian spaceport.
The GSLV or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle will be launched on its 17th flight, carrying a 2,250-kilogram spacecraft. The payload will be the part of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system and cater to the country's navigational demands. The GSLV-F15 will position the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.
GSLV-F15 NVS-02 Launch: When and Where to Watch?
The GSLV-F15 NVS-02 satellite will lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on January 29, 2025, at 6:23 AM IST. The launch will be live-streamed via ISRO's official YouTube channel. We have embedded the video right here:
WHAT IS NVS-02?
The GSLV-F15 is a 50.9-meter tall rocket that consists of three stages and has a lift-off mass of 420.7 tonnes. The rocket will deploy the NVS-02 satellite from its payload fairing.
The NVS-02 is a part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system that aims to expand Indian navigational requirements in both private and defence sectors. NavIC is designed to be India’s autonomous regional navigation satellite system and offer accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services for users in India and to borders ranging up to 1,500 km.
Notably, NVS-02 is the second satellite in India’s new generation of navigation satellites. The first satellite of the NavIC, NVS-01 was launched via GSLV-F12, on May 29, 2023.
