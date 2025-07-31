ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Gears For A Breakthrough Year: 9 Major Missions Including NASA Partnership In FY 2025-26

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has laid an ambitious plan for financial year 2025–26 with nine key orbital missions covering Earth observation, navigation, communications, commercial partnerships and human spaceflight. The missions will not only augment India's strategic capabilities but also position ISRO as a leader in global space innovations.

Varied Launch Portfolio in FY 2025-26

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has given the organisation a detailed plan in this regard. The LVM3-M5 mission carrying the communication satellite CMS-02 is among the more notable missions slated for 2025–26. Following this, will be PSLV-C62 mission, which will carry a satellite, funded by the user. Narayanan also mentioned PSLV-N1 mission as this will be the first PSLV mission carried out solely by a private industry consortium, under the new reforms of the space sector.

The GSLV-F17 mission will carry the navigation satellite NVS-03, which would strengthen India's NavIC established satellite navigation system. Further, the BlueBird Block-2 mission is one of the first missions contracted by US-based AST Mobile, which is a historic commercial partnership and use India's LVM3 (heavy-lift) vehicle to launch a 6,500 kg communications satellite. This will be ISRO's first launch of a US satellite and demonstrates growing comfort and global trust of ISRO's space capabilities.

Timeline and Key Missions

GSLV-F15 / NVS-02 (Jan 2025): This satellite improves the accuracy and coverage of the NavIC navigation system.

This satellite improves the accuracy and coverage of the NavIC navigation system. GSLV-F16 / NISAR (Feb–July 2025): The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is a joint Earth observation satellite equipped with dual-band radar for detailed mapping and environmental monitoring.

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is a joint Earth observation satellite equipped with dual-band radar for detailed mapping and environmental monitoring. Bluebird Block 2 / LVM3-M5 (Mar–May 2025): This commercial communication satellite will provide direct-to-smartphone broadband with speeds up to 120 Mbps.

This commercial communication satellite will provide direct-to-smartphone broadband with speeds up to 120 Mbps. Gaganyaan-G1 (Q4 2025): The uncrewed orbital test flight of India's human spaceflight demonstration, with a crew-rated LVM3 rocket and the humanoid robot Vyommitra.

The uncrewed orbital test flight of India's human spaceflight demonstration, with a crew-rated LVM3 rocket and the humanoid robot Vyommitra. Future missions include two PSLV launches, two SSLV launches and multiple communication satellites as part of the INSAT/GSAT series.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

ISRO's strategic collaboration with NASA continues to move ahead. Following the successes of the Axiom and NISAR missions, ISRO will launch the Bluebird Block 2 for AST SpaceMobile. According to former ISRO scientist, Surendra Pal, this was a strategic collaboration that confirmed India's low-cost and dependable launch systems.

"We are compatible with NASA systems and are far more proficient in our payload capabilities. We now have evolved our payload capacity from C-band and S-band into Ka-band frequencies and from VHF telemetry into Ka-band telemetry," Pal told ETV Bharat.

He added that the Indian engineers and scientists have remarkable skills and are used to working with large scale of remote sensing and communication satellites systems.