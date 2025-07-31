ISRO Gears For A Breakthrough Year: 9 Major Missions Including NASA Partnership In FY 2025-26

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has laid an ambitious plan for financial year 2025–26 with nine key orbital missions covering Earth observation, navigation, communications, commercial partnerships and human spaceflight. The missions will not only augment India's strategic capabilities but also position ISRO as a leader in global space innovations.
Varied Launch Portfolio in FY 2025-26
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has given the organisation a detailed plan in this regard. The LVM3-M5 mission carrying the communication satellite CMS-02 is among the more notable missions slated for 2025–26. Following this, will be PSLV-C62 mission, which will carry a satellite, funded by the user. Narayanan also mentioned PSLV-N1 mission as this will be the first PSLV mission carried out solely by a private industry consortium, under the new reforms of the space sector.
The GSLV-F17 mission will carry the navigation satellite NVS-03, which would strengthen India's NavIC established satellite navigation system. Further, the BlueBird Block-2 mission is one of the first missions contracted by US-based AST Mobile, which is a historic commercial partnership and use India's LVM3 (heavy-lift) vehicle to launch a 6,500 kg communications satellite. This will be ISRO's first launch of a US satellite and demonstrates growing comfort and global trust of ISRO's space capabilities.
Timeline and Key Missions
- GSLV-F15 / NVS-02 (Jan 2025): This satellite improves the accuracy and coverage of the NavIC navigation system.
- GSLV-F16 / NISAR (Feb–July 2025): The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is a joint Earth observation satellite equipped with dual-band radar for detailed mapping and environmental monitoring.
- Bluebird Block 2 / LVM3-M5 (Mar–May 2025): This commercial communication satellite will provide direct-to-smartphone broadband with speeds up to 120 Mbps.
- Gaganyaan-G1 (Q4 2025): The uncrewed orbital test flight of India's human spaceflight demonstration, with a crew-rated LVM3 rocket and the humanoid robot Vyommitra.
- Future missions include two PSLV launches, two SSLV launches and multiple communication satellites as part of the INSAT/GSAT series.
Strengthening Strategic Partnerships
ISRO's strategic collaboration with NASA continues to move ahead. Following the successes of the Axiom and NISAR missions, ISRO will launch the Bluebird Block 2 for AST SpaceMobile. According to former ISRO scientist, Surendra Pal, this was a strategic collaboration that confirmed India's low-cost and dependable launch systems.
"We are compatible with NASA systems and are far more proficient in our payload capabilities. We now have evolved our payload capacity from C-band and S-band into Ka-band frequencies and from VHF telemetry into Ka-band telemetry," Pal told ETV Bharat.
He added that the Indian engineers and scientists have remarkable skills and are used to working with large scale of remote sensing and communication satellites systems.
Advanced Technology and Infrastructure
The Cryogenic Upper Stage (C25) of the LVM3-M5 rocket has already been transported to Sriharikota for integration. With a propellant weight of 28.5 tonnes, all the payload added and with the use of the indigenous CE20 engine, this is a significant advancement in ISRO's propulsion capability. The CE20 engine was recently put through a series of tests, including restart capability in a vacuum, which verified it was ready for commercial and crewed missions.
Commercial and Strategic Outcomes
- BlueBird Block-2: This mission is expected to change the game for satellite-to-smartphone broadband, and extend the reach of internet coverage across the globe, which shows some promise for India as a big player in this space in satellite communications.
- NISAR: At $1.5 billion, this will be one of the world's most expansive Earth observation satellites, able to monitor critical factors, such as climate change, land-ice dynamics, and natural disasters.
- Gaganyaan-G1: This is a crucial element of India's human space flight effort as it will validate critical technologies like re-entry, navigation and crew recovery.
- NavIC Expansion: Through satellites such as NVS-03, India seeks to evolve its own autonomous navigation system to support civilian and military operations.
2025-26 Mission Schedule:
|Mission
|Launch Window
|Vehicle
|Payload
|Purpose
|GSLV-F15 / NVS-02
|Jan 2025
|GSLV Mk II
|Navigation Satellite
|NavIC augmentation
|GSLV-F16 / NISAR
|Feb–Jul 2025
|GSLV Mk II
|Earth Observation
|Climate & Disaster Monitoring
|LVM3-M5 / BlueBird Block-2
|Mar–May 2025
|LVM3
|Communication Satellite
|Broadband connectivity
|PSLV-N1
|Mid 2025
|PSLV
|Tech Demonstration
|Public-Private Space Launch
|GSLV-F17 / NVS-03
|2025
|GSLV
|Navigation Satellite
|NavIC Enhancement
|PSLV-C63 / OceanSat-3A
|2025
|PSLV
|Oceanographic Satellite
|Ocean & Climate Research
|GSLV-F18 / GSAT-1A
|2025
|GSLV
|Communication Satellite
|INSAT Services
|SSLV (2 missions)
|2025-26
|SSLV
|Multi-payload
|Cost-Effective Launches
|Gaganyaan-G1
|Q4 2025
|HLVM3
|Uncrewed Capsule
|Human Spaceflight Testing
Building India’s Space Future
- These missions underscore ISRO’s multidimensional approach:
- Civil and strategic independence through NavIC and GAGAN systems.
- Commercial growth via partnerships with global entities like NASA and AST SpaceMobile.
- Scientific advancement through NISAR and OceanSat-3A.
- Human spaceflight capability through Gaganyaan.
Government Assistance and Public-Private Synergy
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh commended ISRO's fast-paced growth and speed of innovation. He stressed on the importance of public-private partnerships and technology compliance, especially for India to occupy a leading global space economy position.
On this trajectory, the government has made policy changes that allow private players to conduct both satellite launches and satellite manufacturing with the ISRO-provided satellite. ISRO and its PSLV-N1 launch managed by a consortium of private entities exemplifies this shift and will be a model for future missions.
Looming Challenges
Despite its successes in rocket launches, ISRO faces several challenges:
- Managing several launches across multiple platforms all on challenging timetables.
- Managing technical readiness and quality control.
- Managing the commercial environment by competing against companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin.
ISRO is managing a Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) initiative focused on partial reusability to decrease launch costs and support missions projected to 2035, including space station planning and lunar exploration.
