ISRO Ignites India's Space Dream As Gaganyaan Propulsion System Passes Crucial Test

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has taken another step towards the launch of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight as the space agency validates the performance of the propulsion system for the mission. It successfully conducted two hot tests of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at its Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri on July 3.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, ISRO said that the short-duration tests, lasting 30 seconds and 100 seconds respectively, were aimed at validating the test article configuration. The space agency stated that the overall performance of the propulsion system during the hot tests had been normal and aligned with pre-test predictions.
It was also noted that during the 100-second test, the simultaneous operation of all Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters in various modes—both steady state and pulsed—along with all Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines had been successfully demonstrated.
ISRO mentioned that its Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) was leading the technology development activities for the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS). The agency explained that the SMPS was a critical component of the Gaganyaan Orbital Module, necessary for orbital manoeuvring and specific abort scenarios.
The system comprises five Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines and 16 Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters, each providing 440N and 100N of thrust, respectively. To better simulate propulsion system conditions closer to those expected in flight, the SMPS test article used in these hot tests had incorporated improvements based on insights gained from previous hot tests, ISRO said.
"With the confidence gained through these hot tests, ISRO will conduct a full-duration hot test shortly," the space agency added.
The Gaganyaan is ISRO's crewed mission, aimed at demonstrating India’s capability to launch a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for 3 days and bring them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.
The prerequisites for the Gaganyaan mission included the development of several critical technologies. These encompassed a human-rated launch vehicle to safely carry the crew to space, a Life Support System to provide an Earth-like environment for the crew while in orbit, provisions for a crew emergency escape system, and the evolution of crew management aspects such as training, recovery, and rehabilitation. The ongoing Axiom Mission 4, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is expected to provide valuable hands-on experience and crucial data for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.
(With inputs from the agency)