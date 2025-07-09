ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Ignites India's Space Dream As Gaganyaan Propulsion System Passes Crucial Test

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has taken another step towards the launch of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight as the space agency validates the performance of the propulsion system for the mission. It successfully conducted two hot tests of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at its Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri on July 3.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ISRO said that the short-duration tests, lasting 30 seconds and 100 seconds respectively, were aimed at validating the test article configuration. The space agency stated that the overall performance of the propulsion system during the hot tests had been normal and aligned with pre-test predictions.

It was also noted that during the 100-second test, the simultaneous operation of all Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters in various modes—both steady state and pulsed—along with all Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines had been successfully demonstrated.

ISRO mentioned that its Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) was leading the technology development activities for the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS). The agency explained that the SMPS was a critical component of the Gaganyaan Orbital Module, necessary for orbital manoeuvring and specific abort scenarios.