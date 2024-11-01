ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Launches India's First Analog Space Mission In Leh To Simulate Life On Moon, Mars

Leh (Ladakh): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced the launch of India's first analog space mission, which commenced in Leh, Ladakh. This mission, led by ISRO's Human Spaceflight Centre, has been developed in partnership with AAKA Space Studio, the University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

The mission aims to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat and explore the challenges of establishing a base station beyond Earth.

Sharing the news on X, ISRO said, "India's first analog space mission kicks off in Leh! A collaborative effort by Human Spaceflight Centre, ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, this mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth."

This mission is a new step forward in simulating conditions similar to Mars and the Moon. Ladakh's extreme isolation, severe climate, and unique geographical features make it an ideal setting to mimic the challenges astronauts would face on these celestial bodies. This mission will contribute valuable data to support India's Gaganyaan program and future space exploration.