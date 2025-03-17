ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Chief Highlights Progress in Human Spaceflight Program, Vyomitra Robot Launch, and IIT Madras' Contribution

Chennai: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that the newly inaugurated Ramakrishnan Laboratory will play a crucial role in advancing India's human spaceflight program. He shared his confidence in Sunita Williams's successful return from space and unveiled plans to launch the Vyomitra robot later this year.

Narayanan made these remarks during the inauguration of the Liquid and Thermal Sciences Laboratory at IIT Madras. The laboratory is named after former IIT Madras Professor Ramakrishnan and will support research in space and propulsion. The event saw the participation of IIT Madras Director, V Kamakoti. Additionally, Narayanan inaugurated a seminar hall dedicated to Professor Arcot Radhakrishnan.

Paying Tribute to a Mentor

During the event, Narayanan recalled his association with Professor Ramakrishnan, highlighting their collaborative efforts on various research projects between IIT Madras and ISRO. He shared, "Even during my studies, I often sought clarifications from Professor Ramakrishnan, particularly on cryogenic engines. He provided me with significant insights into cryogenic technology and served as an excellent mentor."

Narayanan also acknowledged IIT Madras as a premier educational institution in India alongside the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). He expressed disappointment that Professor Ramakrishnan had not been honoured with a Nobel Prize and urged higher education institutions to strive for Nobel recognition, assuring ISRO's support in this endeavour. Addressing Director Kamakoti, Narayanan specifically requested IIT Madras to aim for a Nobel Prize.

ISRO's Growth and Collaboration with IIT Madras

Speaking to reporters after the event, Narayanan highlighted ISRO's role in India's development over the past 65 years. He attributed ISRO's remarkable progress to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasising the significance of the newly inaugurated laboratory, he said, "Thermal science and propulsion are vital for the space sector. This laboratory will play a key role in advancing rocket operations essential for human spaceflight."

Narayanan reflected on India's journey in space exploration, from launching rockets carried on bicycles to becoming a global leader in rocket launches. He emphasised the opportunities available for newcomers at ISRO and the dedication of its employees to national development.