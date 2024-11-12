ETV Bharat / technology

Over 2 Lakh Karnataka Students Interact with ISRO Chairman, Explore Space Exploration Opportunities

Bengaluru: In an inspiring event organised by the Social Welfare Department and the Science and Technology Department of the Karnataka Government, more than 2 lakh students and teachers from the Karnataka Residential Institutions Society (KREIS) had the opportunity to interact with Dr S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO.The event also saw the participation of prominent dignitaries, including Karnataka’s Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, and Minister for Science and Technology, N. Boseraju.

Diversity and Equality in Innovation: Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Social Welfare, emphasised the role of diversity in India's strength and progress. "Our nation's diversity is a source of our resilience," he stated, acknowledging historical figures like Tipu Sultan for pioneering early rocket technology and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for his exceptional contributions to space exploration. Mahadevappa also highlighted Ambedkar's ideals of equality, saying, "It is Ambedkar’s philosophy of equality that has paved the way for our progress."

Encouraging Scientific Curiosity in Schools: Minister N. Boseraju, in a bid to foster scientific interest, distributed telescopes to various residential schools and noted that a total of Rs. 3 crore was allocated for the initiative. He expressed hope that these tools would inspire young minds to look beyond and embrace the mysteries of space.

ISRO Chairman’s Vision for India’s Space Future: During his address, Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, provided insights into India's space journey, starting with the 1969 space program. He highlighted India’s achievements, including being the first country to land on the southern part of the Moon through Chandrayaan-3. “We’ve come a long way, building rockets such as PSLV, SSLV, LVM-3, and NGLV at our facilities in Sriharikota,” he shared.

Dr. Somanath also briefed students on the significance of recent missions:

Gaganyaan Mission: India’s human spaceflight program, featuring Vyommitra, a humanoid robot designed for space.