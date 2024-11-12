Over 2 Lakh Karnataka Students Interact with ISRO Chairman, Explore Space Exploration Opportunities

Bengaluru: In an inspiring event organised by the Social Welfare Department and the Science and Technology Department of the Karnataka Government, more than 2 lakh students and teachers from the Karnataka Residential Institutions Society (KREIS) had the opportunity to interact with Dr S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO.The event also saw the participation of prominent dignitaries, including Karnataka’s Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, and Minister for Science and Technology, N. Boseraju.
Diversity and Equality in Innovation: Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Social Welfare, emphasised the role of diversity in India's strength and progress. "Our nation's diversity is a source of our resilience," he stated, acknowledging historical figures like Tipu Sultan for pioneering early rocket technology and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for his exceptional contributions to space exploration. Mahadevappa also highlighted Ambedkar's ideals of equality, saying, "It is Ambedkar’s philosophy of equality that has paved the way for our progress."
Encouraging Scientific Curiosity in Schools: Minister N. Boseraju, in a bid to foster scientific interest, distributed telescopes to various residential schools and noted that a total of Rs. 3 crore was allocated for the initiative. He expressed hope that these tools would inspire young minds to look beyond and embrace the mysteries of space.
ISRO Chairman’s Vision for India’s Space Future: During his address, Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, provided insights into India's space journey, starting with the 1969 space program. He highlighted India’s achievements, including being the first country to land on the southern part of the Moon through Chandrayaan-3. “We’ve come a long way, building rockets such as PSLV, SSLV, LVM-3, and NGLV at our facilities in Sriharikota,” he shared.
Dr. Somanath also briefed students on the significance of recent missions:
Gaganyaan Mission: India’s human spaceflight program, featuring Vyommitra, a humanoid robot designed for space.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Equipped with cameras, this mission has enabled mineral analysis on the Moon, with the potential to harness nuclear power in future moon missions.
MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission): India’s success story as the first country to reach Mars on its maiden attempt.
Aditya L1 Mission: Aiming to capture detailed images of the Sun.
Currently, India has over 50 satellites in space, covering areas like navigation, earth observation, and communication, making it a key player in global space research.
Message to Students: Embrace Innovation: Addressing students, Dr. Somanath emphasised the importance of lifelong learning, especially in a world advancing with Artificial Intelligence (AI). “Robots are becoming smarter by the day,” he remarked. “If you don’t keep learning and advancing your skills, robots could one day surpass human capabilities.”
The event not only celebrated India’s technological advancements but also inspired students to contribute to the nation’s future in science and technology.