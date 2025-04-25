ISRO Chief Announces Second Phase Testing Of 200-Ton Semi-Micro Engine In Tamil Nadu

Kanyakumari: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Chairman V Narayanan announced that the Mahendragiri Space Research Centre is conducting the second phase of testing for the development of a semi-micro engine with a 200-ton capacity, powered by liquid oxygen and kerosene. Speaking to reporters in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, during his visit to Kanyakumari district on Thursday, Narayanan said, "India is not competing with any other country but is making progress by formulating plans for the needs of the people of India."

Since the first rocket launch in 1980, ISRO has achieved a significant milestone by successfully launching its 100th rocket on January 29 this year. Among ISRO's liquid-propellant rocket engines, the Vikas engine stands out with a thrust capacity of 80 tons. Currently, efforts are underway to develop a semi-micro engine with a capacity of 200 tons, powered by liquid oxygen and kerosene.

For this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a test facility worth Rs 1,000 crore to the country in Mahendragiri last year. The first phase of the test has already been completed, and the second phase is being conducted now.

"While other countries refused to share cryogenic technology with India, the nation has emerged to successfully implement it on its own. A remarkable milestone has been achieved with the successful deployment of three engines in the Mark 3 rocket," Narayanan said.

ISRO's achievements

The central government is striving to transform India into a developed nation by the 100th year of independence. In alignment with this vision, ISRO is making significant efforts to establish the space sector as a developed industry by 2040. The space agency has made remarkable achievements this year. The data from the Aditya L-1 satellite successfully arrived on January 6, 2025. Launched last year, this satellite plays a crucial role in enabling various studies on the Sun, marking India's entry into an exclusive group of four countries involved in such efforts.

On January 16, ISRO accomplished the successful docking of two satellites in space, establishing India as the fourth nation to develop 'space docking' technology. Launched aboard the PSLV-C60 on December 30, 2024, the SPADEX mission also completed a successful undocking on March 13, 2025, following the docking demonstration in January. Earlier this month, ISRO demonstrated the second docking of the SPADEX satellites, SDX 01 and SDX 02 and exercised power transfer from SDX 02 to SDX 01 and vice versa.

While the first docking attempt employed a manual implementation of an additional hold point, the second docking process was fully autonomous from an inter-satellite distance of 15 meters.

In addition to placing India among the elite group of nations capable of performing space docking, the success of the SPADEX mission allows India to build larger structures in space, like the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station and other related space activities, such as refuelling, maintaining satellites, and more.

During his visit, ISRO Chairman Narayanan said that ISRO is actively working on sending humans to the moon by 2040. To recall, India made the groundbreaking discovery of water on the Moon through Chandrayaan 1. The country also leads globally in the advanced camera technology used in Chandrayaan-2. With Chandrayaan-3, India became the first country in the world to land on the south pole of the moon. ISRO is currently preparing for the Gaganyaan mission with Chandrayaan-4 launch set for 2027.