ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Achieves Successful Space Docking With SpaDeX Mission

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the SpaDeX mission, becoming the fourth country to achieve successful space docking.

"Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment," ISRO posted on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating the entire team and the country.

Last week, the space agency completed a trial attempt where the two satellites were brought within three metres and then moved back to a safe distance for further data analysis before attempting the docking.