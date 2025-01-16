ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Achieves Successful Space Docking With SpaDeX Mission

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completes the SpaDeX mission, marking India's entry into the elite group of space-docking nations.

India becomes fourth nation to achieve successful space docking
India becomes fourth nation to achieve successful space docking (ISRO)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the SpaDeX mission, becoming the fourth country to achieve successful space docking.

"Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment," ISRO posted on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating the entire team and the country.

Last week, the space agency completed a trial attempt where the two satellites were brought within three metres and then moved back to a safe distance for further data analysis before attempting the docking.

It has now successfully completed the docking, which involved docking initiation with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture. It followed retraction and then rigidisation for stability to complete the mission.

(This is a developing story)

