ISRO Achieves Successful Space Docking With SpaDeX Mission

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the SpaDeX mission, becoming the fourth country to achieve successful space docking.
"Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment," ISRO posted on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating the entire team and the country.
Last week, the space agency completed a trial attempt where the two satellites were brought within three metres and then moved back to a safe distance for further data analysis before attempting the docking.
It has now successfully completed the docking, which involved docking initiation with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture. It followed retraction and then rigidisation for stability to complete the mission.
