ISRO Achieves De-Docking Of SpaDeX Satellites, Sets Stage For Bharatiya Space Station, Chandrayaan-4

Hyderabad: ISRO on Thursday announced the successful undocking of the SpaDeX satellites. This accomplishment paves the way for future missions of the space agency, such as exploring the moon, human spaceflight, and building its own space station.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated the ISRO team via a post on X (formerly Twitter), calling the feat unbelievable.

"SpaDeX satellites accomplished the unbelievable de-docking. This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4, and Gaganyaan," Singh said.

The SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on December 30, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It involves two satellites, referred to as SDX-1 and SDX-2 or the "chaser" and the "target," which perform docking and undocking manoeuvres in low Earth orbit.