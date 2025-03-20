Isaac GR00T N1: Nvidia Unveils World's First Open Humanoid Robot Foundation Model

Hyderabad: Nvidia at GTC announced Isaac GR00T N1, the world’s first open, fully customisable foundation model for generalised humanoid reasoning and skills. The company also announced other technologies for humanoid robot development, including simulation frameworks and blueprints and an open-source physics engine under development with Google DeepMind and Disney Research.

“The age of generalist robotics is here,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1 and new data-generation and robot-learning frameworks, robotics developers everywhere will open the next frontier in the age of AI.”

GR00T N1 is the first of a family of fully customisable models that Nvidia will pre-train and release to worldwide robotics developers. Available now, it features a dual-system architecture, where “System 1” is a fast-thinking action model, mirroring human reflexes or intuition, and “System 2” is a slow-thinking model for deliberate, methodical decision-making.

The Nvidia GR00T N1 claims to easily generalise across common tasks, such as grasping, moving objects with one or both arms, and transferring items from one arm to another. It can also perform multistep tasks that require long context and combinations of general skills.

"These capabilities can be applied across use cases such as material handling, packaging and inspection," Nvidia explained.

Nvidia GR00T N1 training data and task evaluation scenarios are available to download from Hugging Face and GitHub.

Nvidia x Google DeepMind x Disney Research

Nvidia also announced a collaboration with Google DeepMind and Disney Research to develop Newton, an open-source physics engine, built on the Nvidia Warp framework, which will let robots learn how to handle complex tasks with greater precision.

Developers and researchers can post-train GR00T N1 with real or synthetic data for their specific humanoid robot or task (Nvidia)

Disney Research will be one of the first to use Newton to advance its robotic character platform to power next-generation entertainment robots, such as the expressive Star Wars-inspired BDX droids. During Huang's GTC keynote, the BDX droid also joined Huang on stage.

“The BDX droids are just the beginning. We’re committed to bringing more characters to life in ways the world hasn't seen before, and this collaboration with Disney Research, Nvidia and Google DeepMind is a key part of that vision,” said Kyle Laughlin, senior vice president at Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development, adding that the collaboration would allow them to create a new generation of robotic characters that are more expressive and engaging than ever before.

The Newton physics engine is expected to be available later this year.