Is the International Space Station Too Clean For Astronauts' Health? Study Uncovers Microbe Mystery

Hyderabad: The International Space Station (ISS) might be too clean for the health of astronauts. According to a new study, a super-sanitised environment on the station lacks many natural microbes found on Earth and may be the reason behind rashes, allergies, and immune hiccups faced by astronauts while circling above Earth.

So far, microgravity was believed to be the reason behind astronauts facing immune dysfunction, skin rashes, and other inflammatory conditions while travelling in space. However, the largest study on the ISS microbiome by the University of California suggests that sterile environments with a lack of helpful microbes could be the reason behind such problems.

Microbes, also known as microorganisms or microscopic organisms, may be too small to see without a microscope but are an important part of the environment. They are found in soil, water, air, and even in our bodies. They control how ecosystems work and are also important for the environment and human health.

“It’s hard to pinpoint the exact causes for a lot of these symptoms, but we believe microbiome disruptions that happen in their bodies and in their environment up there could be playing an important part”, said Rodolfo Salido Benitez, study co-author and a bioengineering researcher at the University of California, San Diego.

Microbial and chemical characterisation of ISS (Journal Cell)

The study, published in the journal Cell, claims that intentionally incorporating microbes into the ISS could improve astronaut health without sacrificing hygiene.

Benitez and his team analyzed over 800 samples collected by astronauts in multiple modules of the United States Orbital Segment in the ISS and concluded the microbial and chemical environment on the station closely resembled the one found at COVID-19 isolation wards during the height of the pandemic. Such an environment may be less than ideal for keeping people healthy.

Swabbing the International Space Station

Monitoring microbial life on the International Space Station (ISS) is an ongoing effort. While previous studies were smaller and couldn't identify all microbes and chemicals present, the new study expanded the horizon to all eight pressurised modules of ISS. The goal was to find out what microbes and chemicals were in each module, how they spread, where they came from, and how they compared to those on Earth. To do this, astronauts used custom swabs to collect samples from various surfaces on the ISS between October 2020 and April 2021.

Source tracking estimates of bacterial source contributions by module (Journal Cell)

The swabs had two sides—one side was used for DNA sequencing to identify microbes, and the other side was used for mass spectrometry to identify chemicals. This approach is similar to methods used for monitoring clean environments like the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's spacecraft assembly facility. The results showed that the microbial diversity on the ISS was similar to that in the spacecraft assembly facility—suitable for Mars rovers, but not ideal for humans, Benitez said.

Microbe condition on ISS vs Earth

Researchers found that the microbial genetic material on the ISS represented 6.31 per cent of the phylogenetic tree, mostly coming from human skin. Different modules on the ISS had different microbes depending on their use. The Unity module, used for food, had more food-associated microbes, while the Tranquility module, which houses the space toilet, had more microbes from faeces and urine. Microbes from plants, animals, and soil were largely missing.

Astronauts aboard International Space Station (NASA)

Compared to places on Earth, the ISS had less microbial diversity. Finnish homes had up to 12.23 per cent, rural homes in South America had 15.59 per cent, and natural environments like rainforests had up to 28.37 per cent.

This lack of diversity could pose health risks, as diverse microbial exposure is linked to lower risks of chronic diseases like asthma. During the COVID-19 pandemic, sterilized environments like the isolation dorms at UCSD had similar low diversity, Benitez said.

What is the solution?

Benitez said that one of the first solutions to the ISS microbial diversity problem he and his team thought was to reduce the use of disinfection chemicals on the station. However, he suggests that instead of trying to eliminate all microbes on the ISS, introducing beneficial microbes might be better for human health.

While some modules need to be sterilised, others could keep beneficial microbes alive by designing spacecraft to account for how microbes spread.

Microbes in areas with little human activity stay there, while those in high-activity areas spread to adjacent modules. Designing spacecraft with busy modules at one end and less active ones at the other could prevent contamination, said Nina Zhao, a researcher at UCSD and co-author of the study.

"We are of course talking as microbiologists and chemists—perhaps spacecraft engineers have more pressing reasons to put certain modules at certain spots,” She added. “These are just preliminary ideas.”

For deep space missions to Mars and beyond, a holistic ecosystem approach could be used, Benitez said, adding that future spacecraft and stations could host gardens with microbes interacting with plants, pollinators, and animals to create balanced ecosystems. This approach would consider sending not only astronauts and machines but also other life forms needed to sustain the ecosystem.