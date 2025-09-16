ETV Bharat / technology

Is It Worth Buying The Newly Launched Samsung Galaxy S25 FE In India For Rs 59,999: Drawbacks And Better Alternatives

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,900 nits, Vision Booster technology, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It comes equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

According to Samsung’s India website, interested buyers who opt for the 256GB storage variant would be upgraded to the 512GB model at no extra cost. The South Korean tech giant claims the offer to be worth Rs 12,000. Notably, the storage upgrade is offered solely on the 256GB storage model. Additionally, Samsung is also offering a cashback of Rs 5,000 from select banks, and a no-cost EMI is available for up to 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes in three storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 59,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 65,999, and the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 77,999. It boasts Navy, Jet Black, and White colours.

The handset has a thickness of 7.4mm and weighs 190 grams. Although the new member of the S25 Series seems exciting, let's see whether it is worth buying or if we should look for any other alternatives offering a better deal for the money.

Hyderabad: South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally introduced the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone in India. It was officially launched at the Galaxy Event 2025 earlier this month and was immediately made available for purchase in the global markets. The Galaxy S25 FE features a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, an Exynos chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Samsung claims that it has provided a 13 per cent larger vapour chamber cooling system than its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE. Moreover, the device has an Armour Aluminium frame and an IP68 rating for durability.

It carries a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The handset runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16 with seven years of OS and security updates. It comes with AI features such as Google’s Circle to Search and Gemini Live; Generative Edit for smarter image editing, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Drawbacks

If you are confused or looking forward to buying the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, let’s see whether it is worth buying or not. Even though we have not reviewed the device, according to the information officially provided by the company, we are analysing the Galaxy S25 FE on the basis of its specifications and features.

Small battery: The Galaxy S25 FE has a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Comparing this, other smartphone brands provide 6,000-7,000mAh silicon carbon batteries in their handsets at a very low price. Also, while 45W charging support is fast for Samsung and Apple, the charging speed offered by other Android smartphones is way over this figure.

8MP telephoto lens: The Galaxy S245 FE only has an 8MP telephoto lens at its rear camera setup, which is low in megapixel count compared to the lenses provided by other smartphone brands, such as Google, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, and iQOO. In the same price range, some smartphones offer 12MP, 50MP, and even 64MP telephoto lenses.

Purpose of FE or Fan Edition: Samsung launches its FE model for its flagship models every year. It is mentioned for those users who cannot afford the company’s premium flagship devices. This year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Series in January 2025, and the Galaxy S25 FE was launched in the recently held Galaxy Event 2025. It is understandable that the company chops down the features in the Galaxy S25 FE, so should be the price of the device, which in reality is not done. This makes the Galaxy S25 FE an easily skippable handset when compared with other smartphones of this price range.

Price disparity: As per Samsung’s official website, the price of the Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is Rs 74,999, which is the same on Flipkart but would come down to Rs 68,999 when offers are applied. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S25 FE is priced at Rs 65,999. This indicates that users will have to spend almost the same amount of money to purchase both Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 FE smartphones.

Is it worth buying?

If you are someone new to the premium flagship segment and want to experience Samsung’s ecosystem, including the OneUI, Knox and Galaxy AI features, along with long software and security patch updates, then you could buy this phone. But on the other hand, if you are someone who wants value for their money, then it is recommended that they consider other smartphones such as the iQOO 12, OnePlus 12R, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Google Pixel 8, and Nothing Phone 2, depending on the brand and features they want to choose.