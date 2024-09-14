ETV Bharat / technology

Iran Says It Has Successfully Sent a Satellite Into Space

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 2 hours ago

Iran has successfully launched its Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit using a rocket built by the Revolutionary Guard. The 10-kg satellite reached a 550-km orbit and is designed to test space hardware and software. This launch markets Iran's first satellite under President Masoud Pezezhkian.

Representational Image (AP)

Tehran: Iran says it has sent a research satellite into orbit with a rocket built by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

A Saturday report by the official IRNA said that the Chamran-1 satellite has a weight of 60 kilograms and it successfully reached a 550-kilometer orbit in space. It said testing space hardware and software is the main mission of the satellite.

IRNA said land stations received signals from the satellite too. It said satellite-carrier rocket Ghaem-100, using solid fuel, was designed, and made by the Guard aerospace division.

Though Iran has long planned to send satellites into orbit, this is the first launch under reformist President Masoud Pezezhkian after his hardline predecessor Ebrahim Raisi died in a May helicopter crash.

