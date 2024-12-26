Iran Lifts Ban On WhatsApp And Google Play Store

Tehran: Iranian authorities have officially lifted the ban on WhatsApp and the Google Play Store, signalling a significant shift in the country's internet restrictions, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The decision, which comes after a meeting with top government officials, marks a new phase in the easing of internet blockades that have restricted access to major global platforms for some time.

On Tuesday, a meeting was convened with the participation of heads of all three branches of government, ministers, and members of the Supreme Council, where discussions focused on reviewing and adjusting policies surrounding internet governance and restrictions. Following the presentation of assessments from relevant authorities, the council approved changes to the existing internet restrictions.

Sattar Hashemi, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, later took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the development, stating, "Today, we took the first step towards lifting internet restrictions with unity and collaboration. I extend my gratitude to the President, media, and activists for their efforts. We need this solidarity more than ever. This path continues."

The move to lift the ban aligns with the Iranian government's broader approach to managing its digital landscape, emphasising the importance of regulated cyberspace governance while also stressing the need to support domestic platforms, reported the IRNA. The lifting of internet restrictions was one of the key promises made by President Masoud Pezeshkian during his presidential campaign, and this decision marks an early fulfilment of that commitment.

However, despite the progress, the government has emphasised that its approach will continue to prioritise the development and use of local platforms alongside the reintroduction of global services like WhatsApp and Google Play, the IRNA reported. As these changes unfold, the broader impact on both local businesses and individual users is still to be fully assessed, but the easing of restrictions is a significant step forward for internet freedom in Iran.