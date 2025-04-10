iQOO Z10X Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead Of April 11 Launch, Set To Launch Alongside iQOO Z10

Hyderabad: iQOO has revealed the design and key features of the iQOO Z10X smartphone. It is set to be launched alongside the iQOO Z10 5G handset in India. The teaser showcased details such as the chipset and battery. It is also visible that the handset will feature a blue colourway with a dual-camera setup. Moreover, the iQOO Z10X had previously appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, suggesting that the device will be launched in India. Notably, the iQOO Z10X will be the successor of the iQOO Z9X 5G in India.

iQOO Z10X: Launch Date, Key Features

A live microsite published on Amazon views that the upcoming iQOO Z10X will launch on April 11, 2025, in India, along with the iQOO Z10. The site indicates that the upcoming smartphones will be available for retail via Amazon in India. Looking at the microsite, the iQOO Z10X will feature a blue colourway along with a rectangular rear camera module, placed towards the top-left side of the back panel. The camera module has two slots for camera sensors, a ring light, and an LED flashlight. Meanwhile, the bottom portion of the phone features a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, a SIM card slot, and a mic for calling and reducing external noise while video recording.

The site also confirms that the iQOO Z10X will be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which claims to have registered an AnTuTu score of more than 7,28,000. The company claims that the upcoming handset will have the fastest chipset in its segment. The site also mentions that the iQOO Z10X could be priced at around Rs 15,000 in India. Additionally, the microsite mentions that the handset will be available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and pack a 6,500 mAh battery. It is expected that the iQOO Z10X will be available in more variants when launched.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z10 with a 7,300 mAh battery has been teased to be priced under Rs 22,000 in India. The handset is expected to feature a quad-curved display with 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It could sport a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 7.89mm thin profile, and 90W FlashCharge support. The device is expected to be available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colourways.

Also Read: iQOO Z10 India Launch On This Date: Price, Specs Confirmed