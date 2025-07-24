iQOO Z10R With 120Hz Curved Display, Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: iQOO has launched the iQOO Z10R in India. It will join the ranks of the Z10 series, which includes the iQOO Z10x 5G, iQOO Z10 5G, and iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, introduced earlier this year. The iQOO Z10R features a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,700mAh battery. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

iQOO Z10R: Price, availability, offers

The iQOO Z10R comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,499, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,499, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,499. It is available in Aquamarine and Moonstone colourways.

As a launch offer, interested buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select credit/debit cards or a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on all devices. Additionally, there is a 6-month no-cost EMI option. This offer is valid only for July 29, 2025.

iQOO Z10R: Price RAM + Storage Configuration Original Price Discounted Price 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rs 19,499 Rs 17,499 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 21,499 Rs 19,499 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 23,499 Rs 21,499

iQOO Z10R: Specifications

The iQOO Z10R features a 6.77-inch quad-curved FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The company claims that the Z10R is the fastest smartphone from the brand under Rs 20,000. The phone comes integrated with a large graphite area to keep thermals in check during gaming or heavy use.

It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with a 32MP front-facing camera is provided at the front. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K videos. The Z10R packs a 5,700mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. It also supports Bypass charging, which becomes useful during gaming to prevent heat build-up.

The device runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, which supports AI-powered features, such as Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Transcript Assist. The iQOO Z10R also includes dual stereo speakers, an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance along with MIL-STD 810H certification.