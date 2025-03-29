ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Z10 India Launch On This Date: Price, Specs Confirmed

iQOO has officially revealed the price segment and chipset details of the upcoming iQOO Z10 smartphone ahead of its India launch.

iQOO Z10 To Launch In India On April 11: Price Range, Processor Details Confirmed
The iQOO Z10 smartphone is set to launch on April 11, 2025. (Image Credit: iQOO)
Hyderabad: iQOO is all set to unveil the iQOO Z10 in India on April 11, 2025. The brand has already revealed the design, colour options, and several key features of the smartphone ahead of its launch.

Moreover, iQOO has officially announced the price range of the smartphone along with its processor details. The iQOO Z10 is confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It will be the successor of the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone, launched in March 2024 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.

iQOO Z10: Price in India

In an X post, iQOO confirmed that the iQOO Z10 will be priced under Rs 22,000. This indicates that the handset will fall in the mid-budget category. Notably, this aligns with the earlier leaks which suggested that the upcoming handset would be listed at Rs 21,999 for its base 128GB storage variant. The device is expected to feature a 256GB storage option as well.

iQOO Z10: Other Features

The same X post further showcases that the iQOO Z10 device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Furthermore, the company claims it boasts an AnTuTu score of more than 8,20,000 and is teased to be the fastest smartphone in its segment.

The smartphone will be available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colourways. It is slated to launch on April 11, 2025, and will be available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. Additionally, the company confirmed that the device will feature a 7.89mm thin profile.

According to earlier teasers, the iQOO Z10 will showcase a quad-curved display with a peak brightness of 5000 nits. The smartphone will house a 7,300mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. iQOO claims that the upcoming device can be charged from 0 to 50 per cent in just 33 minutes.

