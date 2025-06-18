iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, has launched the iQOO Z10 Lite budget smartphone in India. It features an HD+ LCD display with 1000 nits of peak brightness, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. The Z10 Lite packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G has joined the Z10 series, which was launched earlier this year.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Price, Availability, Offers

The iQOO Z10 Lite comes in three RAM and two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 10,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. It is available in Cyber Green and Titanium shades.

Interested buyers can purchase the phone via iQOO’s official website and Amazon. The sale for the device will start from June 25, 2025. Additionally, as part of launch, the Chinese phone maker is offering an instant discount of Rs 500 on the device.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Variant-Wise Price List RAM + Storage Pricing Colour Options Availability Sale Start Date Launch Offer 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rs 9,999 Cyber Green

Titanium iQOO website

Amazon June 25, 2025 Rs 500 instant discount 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rs 10,999 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 12,999

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Specifications

It features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) resolution LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boasts a dual rear camera, which includes a 50MP main rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. A 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture is provided at the front.

The handset houses 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. As the phone runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, it features AI features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode.