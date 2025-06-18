ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

iQOO has launched the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G in India. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is a budget smartphone with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image Credit: iQOO)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, has launched the iQOO Z10 Lite budget smartphone in India. It features an HD+ LCD display with 1000 nits of peak brightness, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. The Z10 Lite packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G has joined the Z10 series, which was launched earlier this year.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Price, Availability, Offers

The iQOO Z10 Lite comes in three RAM and two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 10,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. It is available in Cyber Green and Titanium shades.

Interested buyers can purchase the phone via iQOO’s official website and Amazon. The sale for the device will start from June 25, 2025. Additionally, as part of launch, the Chinese phone maker is offering an instant discount of Rs 500 on the device.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Variant-Wise Price List
RAM + StoragePricingColour OptionsAvailabilitySale Start DateLaunch Offer
4GB RAM + 128GB storageRs 9,999
  • Cyber Green
  • Titanium
  • iQOO website
  • Amazon
June 25, 2025Rs 500 instant discount
6GB RAM + 128GB storageRs 10,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storageRs 12,999

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Specifications

It features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) resolution LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boasts a dual rear camera, which includes a 50MP main rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. A 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture is provided at the front.

The handset houses 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support. As the phone runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, it features AI features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: At A Glance
FeatureSpecification
Display6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 1,600x720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
RAMUp to 8GB
StorageUp to 256GB
Rear Camera50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4)
Front Camera5MP (f/2.2)
Battery6,000mAh, 15W fast wired charging
Operating SystemFuntouch OS 15 (based on Android 15)
AI FeaturesAI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, AI Document Mode
