iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced: Will Cost Under Rs 10,000 And Feature 6,000mAh Battery

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker iQOO is all set to expand the Z10 series in India with the launch of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G smartphone. The upcoming budget device will join the iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x handsets in the lineup, which were launched in the country in April this year. An official teaser released by the company reveals that the upcoming iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will have the largest battery in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, measuring 6000mAh. Apart from this, the handset will feature a dual rear camera setup, which will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Confirmed Details
As per the official teaser launched by iQOO, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will officially launch in India on June 18, 2025. The X post showcases the handset in a blue colour option, but it is expected that the handset will be available in other colour variants as well. Moreover, the post also suggests that the upcoming phone will be powered by a Snapdragon processor and will be available for purchase via Amazon. Other than this, no official details about the smartphone have been revealed yet.
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Expected Specifications
The iQOO Z9 Lite, which was launched last year, featured a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected that the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will feature an IPS LCD display of 6.5 to 6.7 inches, with an HD+ resolution and probably a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected that the upcoming smartphone will feature a Snapdragon chipset and that too a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, while its predecessor, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.
Meet the beast that outlasts them all. 🔋— iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 6, 2025
Introducing the all new #iQOOZ10Lite — the Segment's Biggest Battery 5G Smartphone*, packed with a massive 6000mAh battery that keeps you going through every class, every game, every moment.
This is just the beginning. Get ready to… pic.twitter.com/GBupAlbwtA
In terms of optics, the new iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will likely feature a similar camera setup as its predecessor, which includes a 50MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera.
The company has confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a 6000mAh battery, which is a significant bump compared to the 5000mAh battery present in the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G.
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Expected Price
The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 9,999, placing it within the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. It would likely come with 4GB and 6GB RAM options, along with 128GB of base storage.