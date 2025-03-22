iQOO Z10 To Feature 'Biggest Ever' 7,300mAh Battery, India Launch Date Announced

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker iQOO has confirmed the launch date of the iQOO Z10 smartphone in India. The device will be launched on April 11, 2025.
The launch date was confirmed via the company's official social media handles. iQOO has revealed the battery capacity of the device, which is said to be 7,300mAh. The brand claims it to be the biggest battery ever on a smartphone in India. Moreover, the official teaser also showcased the rear design of the iQOO Z10, which has a white finish with a circular-shaped camera module, carrying dual sensors with OIS support.
The upcoming device is expected to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and run originOS 5 based on Android 15. The iQOO Z10 could feature an OLED display with support for 1.5K resolution.
The handset will be the successor of the iQOO Z9 launched in March last year. Taking the predecessor, iQOO Z9 5G as a reference we can estimate what specification we can expect from the upcoming smartphone, iQOO Z10.
In India, the iQOO Z9 was launched in March 2024. The handset features a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1,080 X 2,400 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Media Tek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main rear shooter with f/1.79 aperture and OIS support. A 2MP Bokeh camera with f/2.4 aperture is also provided. It features a 16MP front-facing camera.
The iQOO Z9 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging. The handset has an IP54 dust and water resistance. It runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. Moreover, the smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
