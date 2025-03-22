ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Z10 To Feature 'Biggest Ever' 7,300mAh Battery, India Launch Date Announced

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker iQOO has confirmed the launch date of the iQOO Z10 smartphone in India. The device will be launched on April 11, 2025.

The launch date was confirmed via the company's official social media handles. iQOO has revealed the battery capacity of the device, which is said to be 7,300mAh. The brand claims it to be the biggest battery ever on a smartphone in India. Moreover, the official teaser also showcased the rear design of the iQOO Z10, which has a white finish with a circular-shaped camera module, carrying dual sensors with OIS support.

The upcoming device is expected to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and run originOS 5 based on Android 15. The iQOO Z10 could feature an OLED display with support for 1.5K resolution.

The handset will be the successor of the iQOO Z9 launched in March last year. Taking the predecessor, iQOO Z9 5G as a reference we can estimate what specification we can expect from the upcoming smartphone, iQOO Z10.