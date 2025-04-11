ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Z10 5G, iQOO Z10X 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, And More

The iQOO Z10 5G and Z10X 5G are the successors of the iQOO Z9 5G and iQOO Z9X 5G in India. ( Image Credit: iQOO )

Hyderabad: iQOO has finally launched the iQOO Z10 5G and iQOO Z10X 5G smartphones in India. The Z10 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the Z10X 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. Both devices boast a 50MP dual rear camera setup with an 8MP front-facing camera. The Z10 5G packs a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, whereas the Z10X 5G houses a 6,500mAh battery. Both phones run FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. The latest Z series is available in two colours and will succeed the iQOO Z9 5G and iQOO Z9X 5G smartphones in India.

iQOO Z Series: Price, Offers, Availability

The iQOO Z10 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. The handset is available in two colour options-- Glacier Silver and Stellar Black.

Interested buyers can purchase the handset with an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 or get an exchange bonus of the same amount to bring the effective price to Rs 19,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10X 5G is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499 respectively. The device comes in Ultramarine and Titanium colourways. Consumers can avail of an instant bank discount worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase of iQOO Z10X 5G as part of the launch offer.

Both smartphones will go on sale from April 16, 2025, and will be available via Amazon and the company's official website.