iQOO Z10 5G, iQOO Z10X 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: iQOO has finally launched the iQOO Z10 5G and iQOO Z10X 5G smartphones in India. The Z10 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the Z10X 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. Both devices boast a 50MP dual rear camera setup with an 8MP front-facing camera. The Z10 5G packs a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, whereas the Z10X 5G houses a 6,500mAh battery. Both phones run FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. The latest Z series is available in two colours and will succeed the iQOO Z9 5G and iQOO Z9X 5G smartphones in India.
iQOO Z Series: Price, Offers, Availability
The iQOO Z10 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. The handset is available in two colour options-- Glacier Silver and Stellar Black.
Interested buyers can purchase the handset with an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 or get an exchange bonus of the same amount to bring the effective price to Rs 19,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.
Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10X 5G is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499 respectively. The device comes in Ultramarine and Titanium colourways. Consumers can avail of an instant bank discount worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase of iQOO Z10X 5G as part of the launch offer.
Both smartphones will go on sale from April 16, 2025, and will be available via Amazon and the company's official website.
|Model
|Variant (RAM + Storage)
|Official Price (Rs)
|Discounted Price (Rs)
|Colour Options
|iQOO Z10 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|21,999
|19,999
|Glacier Silver, Stellar Black
|8GB + 256GB
|23,999
|21,999
|12GB + 256GB
|25,999
|23,999
|iQOO Z10X 5G
|6GB + 128GB
|13,499
|12,499
|Ultramarine, Titanium
|8GB + 128GB
|14,999
|13,999
|8GB + 256GB
|16,499
|15,499
iQOO Z10 5G Specifications
The iQOO Z10 5G features a 6.77-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 720 GPU, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.
The iQOO Z10 5G boasts a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary rear camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 32MP camera is provided on the front. iQOO claims that the phone has the largest battery ever to be launched in India. The handset houses a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 with two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. Additionally, the device has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.
iQOO Z10X 5G Specifications
The iQOO Z10X 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1050 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone boasts a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It features an 8MP front camera.
The iQOO Z10X 5G comes with a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and has two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.
Built to go the distance.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 11, 2025
The all-new iQOO Z10 Series is here with India’s Biggest Battery Ever*—built for those who go all in.
⚡ Own the iQOO Z10, starting from just ₹19,999**
💥 The iQOO Z10x, at an unbelievable starting price of ₹12,499**
Sale starts 16th April for iQOO… pic.twitter.com/eYH8zsotMJ
