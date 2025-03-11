ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Neo 10R Gaming Smartphone Launched In India For Rs 24,999: Can Play BGMI At 90FPS

New Delhi: iQOO on Tuesday launched a new midrange gaming smartphone -- iQOO Neo 10R -- in India. The new device was announced at an event in NCR in the presence of gaming personalities like Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, Tanmay 'Scout' Singh, Payal Gaming, Dynamo Gaming, GamerFleet, and more.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Other highlights of the new Neo device include a 1.5K AMOLED screen with support for 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 6,400mAh battery, and 80W fast charging support.

iQOO Neo 10R: Price in India, Availability, Offers

The new iQOO Neo 10R is priced at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It costs Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The device arrives in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options. It will be available to buy via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store, starting March 19. Consumers can avail Rs 2,000 bank discount and a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on the purchase.

The device is already available for pre-booking, allowing consumers an early chance of buying the device on Mar 18, 2025. Additionally, customers who pre-book the iQOO Neo 10R will get 12 months of extended warranty.