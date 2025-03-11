iQOO Neo 10R Gaming Smartphone Launched In India For Rs 24,999: Can Play BGMI At 90FPS

New Delhi: iQOO on Tuesday launched a new midrange gaming smartphone -- iQOO Neo 10R -- in India. The new device was announced at an event in NCR in the presence of gaming personalities like Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, Tanmay 'Scout' Singh, Payal Gaming, Dynamo Gaming, GamerFleet, and more.
The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Other highlights of the new Neo device include a 1.5K AMOLED screen with support for 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 6,400mAh battery, and 80W fast charging support.
iQOO Neo 10R: Price in India, Availability, Offers
The new iQOO Neo 10R is priced at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It costs Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.
The device arrives in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options. It will be available to buy via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store, starting March 19. Consumers can avail Rs 2,000 bank discount and a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on the purchase.
The device is already available for pre-booking, allowing consumers an early chance of buying the device on Mar 18, 2025. Additionally, customers who pre-book the iQOO Neo 10R will get 12 months of extended warranty.
iQOO Neo 10R Specifications
The iQOO Neo 10R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for 1.5K (2800 x 1260 pixels) resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and 4,500nits peak brightness. The display also comes with HDR10+ certification, supports a 2000Hz instant touch sampling rate for gaming, and has Schott Xensation Up glass protection on top.
The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with Adreno 735 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device is equipped with a 6K VC Cooling Chamber to ensure peak performance for long gaming durations.
Experience ultra-smooth gaming with BGMI at 90FPS for 6.5 hours on a single charge. Designed for endurance, built for victory. ⚡🔥— iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 11, 2025
🔗 Know More – https://t.co/zmOCbXEp9j
🎥 Watch Live – https://t.co/ueXhwsLmGD
*Charging data is sourced from iQOO laboratory. Test environment:… pic.twitter.com/Feae9eh7TN
The phone is backed by a 6,400mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. The device claims to support Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90 FPS (frames per second) for 6.5 hours on a single charge. The phone also comes with an FPS Metre to help gamers track frame rates in real-time.
The iQOO Neo 10R sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens. The phone sports a 32MP CMOS sensor on the front. The phone is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance and features an optical fingerprint sensor and an infrared remote control.
The new iQOO smartphone runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It is also packed with a bunch of gaming features and AI-powered features, such as Live Cutout, Circle to Search, AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase, and AI Note Assist.