iQOO Neo 10 With 144HZ Display, 7000mAh battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has launched the iQOO Neo 10 smartphone in India. It comes with an AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, enabling better visuals for gaming. The handset is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It boasts a 50MP dual rear camera setup and packs a 700mAh battery with 120W of fast charging support. Notably, the device was launched in China in December last year and has several design and specification differences compared to the Indian variant.

iQOO Neo 10: Price, availability

The iQOO Neo 10 comes in four RAM and storage configurations in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 33,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 35,999, and the top-spec 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 40,999.

It comes in two shades: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colourways. The pre-bookings for the handset start today and will be available for sale on June 3 via the company’s official e-store and Amazon. Interested buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards as part of launch offers, which makes the effective price of the iQOO Neo 10 as Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and Rs 38,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variants.

iQOO Neo 10: Variant-Wise Pricing Variant Original Price (INR) Discounted Price (INR) Colour Options Pre-Booking Date Sale Date 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rs 31,999 Rs 29,999 Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome May 26, 2025 June 3, 2025 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 33,999 Rs 31,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 35,999 Rs 33,999 16GB RAM + 512GB storage Rs 40,999 Rs 38,999

iQOO Neo 10: Specifications

The newly launched handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate, and a peak brightness of 5,500 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, paired with a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The Neo 10 comes equipped with a 7,000mm square vapour cooling chamber for thermal management during heavy gaming sessions.

It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. At the front, the device features a 32MP camera. The iQOO Neo 10 houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.