iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Soon, Could Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip: Expected Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: iQOO is preparing for the launch of a new Neo series smartphone in India. The brand officially confirmed the upcoming arrival of the iQOO Neo 10 and revealed the complete design as well. The new device will join the iQOO Neo 10R in India and will be available via Amazon and iQOO India website. Let's take a look at everything we know about the upcoming handset.

iQOO Neo 10R: Design and Specifications

The upcoming iQOO Neo 10 looks almost identical to the already existing iQOO Neo 10R with some cosmetic changes. The squircle camera module at the back features an LED ring next to the dual camera setup, instead of featuring a vertical LED light outside the module. Similar to the 10R, the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 is expected to be a slim model with ultra-narrow bezels and a hole-punch selfie camera.

The smartphone has been confirmed to arrive in two colour models, including a Red variant with dual-tone finish and white accents, similar to 10R's Raging Blue colour model and a titanium-coloured variant, similar to 10R's MoonKnight Titanium model.

The iQOO Neo 10 was recently spotted on Geekbench, suggesting the device would come equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The processor would mark a jump in performance compared to the 10R and its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Geekbench listing showcases the phone running Android 15 out of the box, featuring 12GB of RAM.

These specifications hint towards the device being a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, which was launched in China a while ago. This model features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Considering the price of iQOO Neo 10R (Rs 30,999) as well as the pricing structure of iQOO smartphones in India, it is safe to assume that the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 could be priced somewhere around Rs 35,000.

