iPhone Shipments Likely To Begin In June From Foxconn's Bengaluru Unit

File Photo: iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models on display at the Apple Store in Mumbai ( IANS Photo )

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major Foxconn's facility in Bengaluru is nearly ready for launch, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June, Karnataka Minister for Commerce and Industries, MB Patil, said on Saturday.

The country is now achieving “Make in India” at a global scale, as reports suggest that tech giant Apple may shift the entire assembly of iPhones meant for the US to India by next year.

According to Patil, “Foxconn’s unit at Devanahalli ITIR is nearly ready for launch, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June”.

In a post on X social media platform, he said that this is not just a manufacturing milestone.“It marks a strategic shift. With rising geopolitical and tariff pressures, India is fast becoming Apple’s preferred production hub. This development strengthens Karnataka’s position in global manufacturing and opens the door to greater foreign investment — without compromising stakeholder interests,” said the state minister.