iPhone SE 4 To Launch On Feb 19? Tim Cook Teases 'Apple Launch' Next Week

Hyderabad: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday announced the launch of a new Apple product on February 19, 2025. The executive did not reveal the name of the upcoming device, but it is speculated to be the fourth-generation iPhone SE.

A leak from a reputed source suggested that Apple could launch the iPhone SE 4 the previous week. However, it seems the launch date has been pushed back a few days. Additionally, there are also speculations that the tech giant could launch an entry-level iPad 11 (2025) and a new MacBook Air model powered by the M4 chipset.

iPhone SE 4: Launch Next Week?

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a GIF on X (formerly Twitter), teasing the launch of a new Apple product with a silver-coloured Apple logo.

"Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," Tim Cook wrote and mentioned the February 19 date for the announcement. There are no further details available.

This comes after a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gunman claimed that Apple was planning to launch the iPhone SE 4. Currently, it is not yet confirmed whether Apple will conduct a launch event for the device or announce it via a press release.

iPhone SE 4: Leaked Specifications

According to the previous reports that surfaced online, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 could resemble the iPhone 14. An alleged Spigen phone case leak revealed the design of the purported iPhone SE 4, showcasing the device from all angles.

The new model is expected to feature a larger screen and FaceID, finally eliminating big bezels and TouchID from iPhones. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a bigger battery and an A18 bionic chipset. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus do not support Apple Intelligence, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is said to support AI-powered capabilities. Moreover, the upcoming iPhone could boast a 48MP single-camera setup and a USB Type-C port.

The iPhone SE 4 could be priced under $500 (around Rs 43,000).

Also Read: