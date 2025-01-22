Dynamic Island On iPhone SE 4? Leaked Renders Suggest Apple Is Parting Ways With Notch

Hyderabad: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch this year, succeeding the 2022 version of the Special Edition iPhone. In recent months, details about the new SE have surfaced online. The latest leaked render suggests that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 could feature Dynamic Island-- a collapsible pill-shaped element that helps show alerts, notifications, or other activity information.

The feature debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models in 2022. Apple expanded it to standard models of the iPhones in the following years with the launch of the iPhone 15 series and iPhone 16 series.

Dynamic Island on the iPhone SE 4

The new renders of the iPhone SE 4 were shared via an X post by notable tipster Evan Blass. The leaked renders showcase the handset featuring a Dynamic Island at the top of the display instead of a static notch, suggesting that the iPhone SE 4 could share design similarities with the recently launched iPhone 16 models.

Moreover, Evan stated that he "colour-corrected the (image of the iPhone SE 4) phone to highlight the dynamic island". The post also included the design renders of several iPad models including the 11-inch and 13-inch variants of the iPad Air with M3 chipset. It also showcased the 11th-generation iPad as well.

Upcoming iPhone SE 4 and iPad Leaked Render (Image Credit: X.com/Evan Blass (@evleaks))

iPhone SE 4: Leaked Design and Features

Earlier, a leak displayed dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 in black and white colourways. The purported phone appeared to have flat sides with volume buttons, a mute switch, and a SIM tray on the left edge. A slot for the single-camera sensor was showcased at the top left edge of the back panel, along with an LED flash unit.

Older leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could feature a waterproof build with an aluminium frame. The upcoming device could also include a 6.06-inch Full HD+ LTPS OLED display with support for a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone SE 4 could come with an A18 Bionic chipset, paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. The device could also feature a 48MP rear main camera sensor, Face ID support, and a USB Type-C port.