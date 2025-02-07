iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week: Expected Price, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly set to launch the much-awaited budget-friendly iPhone SE 4 next week. The new device will be the fourth iPhone in the SE series, succeeding the 2022 model-- iPhone SE 3. The new-gen model is expected to feature lots of design and specification upgrades.

Previously, the device was expected to be launched in either March or April 2025. However, a new Bloomberg report suggests that Apple could launch the SE4 in the next week with sales of the device taking place later. Apple might not organise a launch event for the upcoming iPhone SE4 and release it quietly via a press note.

Apple iPhone SE 4: Design changes

The SE lineup of phones has traditionally featured an old design pattern reminiscent of the first-generation iPhone, with large bezels and TouchID. However, the SE 4 is expected to sport a modern look. Numerous reports suggest that its design will be similar to the iPhone 14 and include selective AI features powered by Apple Intelligence.

It is anticipated that this iPhone will target big markets like India and China, where there is a growing demand for affordable iPhones. This strategy could attract many new buyers as consumers would get premium features at a lower price.

Furthermore, the new iPhone SE 4 could feature a larger display with Face ID, replacing the old large bezels and touch ID. The new version could come with a fresh design, updated specifications, and new features. Additionally, the phone might be powered by Apple's latest A18 chip. In line with EU regulations, Apple could also replace the old lightning port with a USB Type-C charging port.

Apple iPhone SE 4: Expected price

Apple might price the iPhone SE 4 slightly higher than its predecessor, aligning it with the cost of midrange smartphones from Google and Samsung. The new device is expected to be priced around $499. Notably, the iPhone SE 3 was launched for a starting price of $429.

In India, the iPhone SE3 was launched for Rs 43,900 but saw a price hike within a few months of availability. Currently, it is available for Rs 47,600 for the base 64GB storage model. Comparatively, the iPhone SE4 could be priced under Rs 50,000 in India.