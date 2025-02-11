iPhone SE 4 Back Cover Leak Reveals Complete Design Of The Upcoming Apple Device

Hyderabad: The design of the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 has surfaced once again, courtesy of a leaked case. The Apple iPhone SE 4 has been leaked on several occasions, providing us with details about its potential specifications, price range, and design. The phone is expected to debut this week. Previous reports and leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to arrive with a big OLED display instead of an LCD screen, larger battery, FaceID instead of TouchID, A18 bionic chipset, and select AI features backed by Apple Intelligence.

Apple iPhone SE 4: Design Leak

Over the weekend, Spigen, a South Korean mobile accessories manufacturer allegedly listed a mobile case for the upcoming iPhone SE 4. The product shots from the listing clearly showed the front and rear design of the upcoming device. Spigen immediately removed the listing from its website but images and screenshots were already taken and uploaded to Reddit.

The alleged listing of the iPhone SE 4 back cover showcases the upcoming device featuring a strong resemblance with the iPhone 14 from the front and sides. A display notch is present on top of the screen instead of the Dynamic Island. The power button and the volume buttons have the same arrangement as the iPhone 14.

Moreover, the images display that the left side of the phone features an Action Button instead of the mute slider. Notably, Apple replaced the mute slider with an Action Button from the iPhone 15 Pro model and the entire iPhone 16 lineup. No dedicated camera button is found on the handset, unlike Apple's latest handsets. A single rear camera is seen on the back which seems similar to the iPhone SE model launched in 2022.

It is worth noting that case manufacturers get access to the design of upcoming smartphones, allowing them to design and manufacture cases and covers before the launch of the handsets. The new leaked images of the iPhone SE back cover might be the best look at the upcoming model. A recent Bloomberg report suggests that Apple plans to launch the successor to the iPhone SE this week.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Specifications

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature several hardware upgrades over its predecessor. The phone is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display. It could be powered by an A18 chip, and possibly feature 8GB of RAM with support for Apple Intelligence. The SE 4 could arrive with FaceID support instead of TouchID found on the iPhone SE 3. Moreover, it could possess a larger battery. Notably, Apple is expected to swap its old Lighting port for a USB-Type-C port in compliance with EU regulations.