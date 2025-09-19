ETV Bharat / technology

Long Queues Outside Apple Stores As iPhone 17 Sale Begins In India

Hundreds of Apple loyalists queued outside the company's flagship stores before sunrise to take home the much-hyped latest model. A few said they had been standing outside the store in queue since midnight.

Hyderabad: For tech-enthusiasts, excitement reached its zenith as Apple's iPhone 17 series opened for sale in India on Friday (September 19). Eager buyers braved long lines outside the company's stores in New Delhi and Mumbai, hoping to get their hands on the new launch.

A video shared by ANI shows a customer Kiran excitedly discussing with his friend Aman Chauhan about finally obtaining a new Seventeen Pro Max smartphone after waiting in line outside Mumbai's BKC store since midnight. He mentioned, "The model has exciting variants and has new features including enhanced zooming capabilities, improved camera quality, and a new, highly demanded orange colour."

Another buyer Ankush from Delhi who is working in Bombay, shared his experience of waiting in line since 2 AM at the BKC Apple Store to purchase the new Cosmic Orange Apple Pro. He expressed the excitement and brand loyalty associated with Apple products, mentioning about the significant features of the new iPhone, such as improved cameras, a 48 MP main camera, and a vapour chamber cooling system to prevent overheating.

He also mentioned about the new orange color option, a first for the Pro model, and encouraged people to experience it in person. To avoid hours of wait outside stores, Ankush advised, "One should pre-book the iPhone on Apple's website for a smoother purchasing process."