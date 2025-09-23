ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Models Have Scratches On Their Bodies, Complains Many Users On Social Media

Apple has used aluminium instead of titanium in the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple launched the iPhone 17 Series on September 9, 2025, at this year's Apple Event. The iPhone 17 Air, which is the company's thinnest handset ever launched, was concerned to repeat the infamous 'bendgate' scandal found on the iPhone 6, launched in 2014. But so far, no videos have emerged showing the bending of the iPhone 17 Air. Meanwhile, Apple might be facing an entirely different problem, referred to as the 'scratchgate'. This problem is faced by the Pro models of the iPhone 17 Series, for which many users are complaining on social media. The 'scratchgate' trend on social media regarding the iPhone 17 Pro models is creating problems for Apple. As the tech giant has used aluminium instead of titanium in the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models. These handsets have a unique uni-body frame and a Ceramic Shield backplate. It was believed that Aluminium would enhance the phone's thermal performance, and for the first time, the phones feature a vapour cooling chamber. However, soon after the Pro models were launched, users began complaining about scratches on their aluminium frames on social media. Many users complained that they used their new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models for a few days, and the back panel of these devices developed scratches. Demo units have scratches

YouTube channel JerryRigEverything confirmed that these iPhone models experienced significant scratches, particularly on the camera module and the edges of the phone models. It is believed that the scratches are caused by the anodisation process used while manufacturing these models. As per a Bloomberg report, demo units showcased in New York and Hong Kong displayed scratches within hours. Moreover, there were complaints about Apple’s MagSafe charging leaving circular marks on the device. Several reports mention that the marketing colour of the iPhone 17 Pro, the Cosmic Orange, experiences the most scratches, while the Silver colour is less prone to scratches. Although a few users have also complained about the iPhone 17 Air, the majority of the complaints online are coming from the Pro models. Notably, the iPhone 17 Air’s body is built with a titanium frame and glass back that appears to be slightly better at resisting scratches. The Cupertino-based tech giant has not yet officially addressed the issue. Users worldwide are now focusing on how Apple will address this 'scratchgate' issue. Similarly, an infamous 'Bendgate' trend occurred in 2014, which happened on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models, launched in September that year. Following the launch, many users complained that the then-new iPhone 6 Plus model would bend when placed in the pocket or even when applied gentle pressure. This issue gained significant traction on social media, and many people posted videos showing how the handset would bend even when it is held in their hands. Also Read: Perplexity Comet Browser Launched In India: Who Is Eligible, How To Download

