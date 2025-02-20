iPhone 16e Launched In India: Check Price, Features and More

Hyderabad: Apple on Wednesday, launched iPhone 16e in India and globally. The new phone is an entry-level model added into the iPhone 16 lineup which starts at Rs 59,999 for its base model. The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display, and shares the same A18 chipset found in the 16 series. The newly launched iPhone also comes with Apple Intelligence support found in the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16e boasts a single 48MP rear camera with a programmable Action Button.

Apple iPhone 16e: Price and Availability

The iPhone 16e comes in sole 8GB RAM and three storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999, the 256GB model is priced at Rs 69,999 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 89,000.

The company says that the device will be available for pre-order from February 21, 2025 and will go for sale on February 28, 2025. The iPhone 16e is available in Black and White colourways.

Apple iPhone 16e features a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system. (Image Credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone 16e: Specifications and Features

The new device comes with 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 800nits of peak brightness. It uses Apple's Ceramic Shield material for durability. The iPhone 16e shares the same 3nm A18 chipset found in the iPhone 16 launched in September 2024, paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone is offered Apple Intelligence features support.

The iPhone 16e boasts a single 48MP rear camera with OIS(Optical Image Stabilisation) and a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front for taking selfies and video calls. Moreover, it includes FaceID feature. The battery specifications of the phone are not yet revealed but features a USB Type-C port which supports 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Other than this, the newly launched device features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. Additionally, it supports Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite for select regions.