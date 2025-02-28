ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 16e Battery Capacity Revealed, Outshines iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Pro

A YouTuber revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone 16e. Apple advertised the phone as having the "best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone".

iPhone 16e Allegedly Claimed To Have A Bigger Battery Capacity, Reveals A YouTuber: Details
The iPhone 16e has been claimed to have the "best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone". (Image Credit: Apple)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 6:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: Apple launched the iPhone 16e earlier this month. The phone features a 6.1-inch display, an A18 bionic chipset, a 48MP single rear camera, and Apple's new C1 modem. The Cupertino-based giant usually does not reveal the RAM and battery capacity of the iPhone, but details regarding the battery of the iPhone 16e are now popping up, courtesy of YouTuber Dave Lee.

In a press release, Apple mentioned that the new device will have the "best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to six hours longer than iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours longer than all generations of iPhone SE." Lee gives some clarity regarding this claim, by suggesting that the iPhone 16e has a 3,961mAh battery. This means the new 16e model features a bigger battery than the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, which sport 3,561mAh and 3,582mAh batteries, respectively. Notably, the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature even bigger batteries, measuring 4,674mAh and 4,685mAh respectively.

iPhone ModelBattery Capacity (mAh)
iPhone 16 Pro Max4685 mAh
iPhone 15 Pro Max4441 mAh
iPhone 16e3961 mAh
iPhone 163561 mAh
iPhone 153349 mAh
iPhone 143279 mAh

Moreover, in the video, Lee conducted a battery life test in which he continuously loaded the 'Reddit' website over a Wi-Fi connection. He found that the iPhone 16e lasted longer than the standard iPhone 16 on average. The iPhone 16e lasted up to 12 hours and 54 minutes, while the base iPhone 16 lasted up to 11 hours and 17 minutes.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max surpassed the iPhone 16e in battery test. The iPhone 16 Pro Max lasted up to 13 hours and 41 minutes, which is 47 minutes longer than the new affordable model. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 16e lasts 27 minutes longer than last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max, which only lasted for up to 12 hours and 27 minutes.

Lee also conducted LTE use testing for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e as the new affordable iPhone features Apple's in-house C1 modem. As per the test, the iPhone 16 lasted 15 hours and 43 minutes of Netflix streaming, whereas the iPhone 16e lasted 19 hours and 17 minutes of Netflix streaming using LTE.

iPhone ModelActivityDuration
iPhone 16eReddit over Wi-Fi12 hours 54 minutes
iPhone 16Reddit over Wi-Fi11 hours 17 minutes
iPhone 16 Pro MaxReddit over Wi-Fi13 hours 41 minutes
iPhone 15 Pro MaxReddit over Wi-Fi12 hours 27 minutes
iPhone 16eNetflix streaming over LTE19 hours 17 minutes
iPhone 16Netflix streaming over LTE15 hours 43 minutes

Apple iPhone 16e: Specifications and Price

The Apple iPhone 16e boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an A18 Bionic chipset with the company's newly launched Apple C1 modems. The device comes with a single 48MP rear camera and a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. Moreover, the iPhone 16e runs on iOS 18 and comes with FaceID as standard.

The iPhone 16e starts at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 69,900 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900. Notably, the phone comes in Black and White colour options.

