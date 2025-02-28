ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 16e Battery Capacity Revealed, Outshines iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16e has been claimed to have the "best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone". ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple launched the iPhone 16e earlier this month. The phone features a 6.1-inch display, an A18 bionic chipset, a 48MP single rear camera, and Apple's new C1 modem. The Cupertino-based giant usually does not reveal the RAM and battery capacity of the iPhone, but details regarding the battery of the iPhone 16e are now popping up, courtesy of YouTuber Dave Lee.

In a press release, Apple mentioned that the new device will have the "best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to six hours longer than iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours longer than all generations of iPhone SE." Lee gives some clarity regarding this claim, by suggesting that the iPhone 16e has a 3,961mAh battery. This means the new 16e model features a bigger battery than the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, which sport 3,561mAh and 3,582mAh batteries, respectively. Notably, the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature even bigger batteries, measuring 4,674mAh and 4,685mAh respectively.

iPhone Model Battery Capacity (mAh) iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max 4441 mAh iPhone 16e 3961 mAh iPhone 16 3561 mAh iPhone 15 3349 mAh iPhone 14 3279 mAh

Moreover, in the video, Lee conducted a battery life test in which he continuously loaded the 'Reddit' website over a Wi-Fi connection. He found that the iPhone 16e lasted longer than the standard iPhone 16 on average. The iPhone 16e lasted up to 12 hours and 54 minutes, while the base iPhone 16 lasted up to 11 hours and 17 minutes.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max surpassed the iPhone 16e in battery test. The iPhone 16 Pro Max lasted up to 13 hours and 41 minutes, which is 47 minutes longer than the new affordable model. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 16e lasts 27 minutes longer than last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max, which only lasted for up to 12 hours and 27 minutes.