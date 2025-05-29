iOS 26 or iOS 19? Apple Might Change Name Of Its Operating Systems This Year

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly planning to change the naming scheme of its major operating systems. The Cupertino-based tech giant could start marking iOS, iPadOS, and other updates according to the release year rather than the traditional version numbering scheme. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the renaming might start this year, with Apple naming OS updates after the following year.

This means that the next major release of iOS, due this year, would be called iOS 26 rather than iOS 19. Moreover, the tech giant is also expected to reveal a revamped design across all its platforms, which would be similar to visionOS powering the Vision Pro headset.

Apple changes its traditional naming scheme

According to the report, the upcoming naming scheme would not be limited to just iPhones, but rather it will also be applied to other operating systems of the company, including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, all of which would feature the suffix 26. The update is expected to be officially announced during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled to take place on June 9, 2025.

Moreover, Apple is also expected to unveil a new visual design across all its platforms, which would be sleek and follow the spatial interfaces of visionOS present on the Vision Pro headset. The updated interface is reportedly codenamed "Solarium", which refers to the glass structures that allow sunlight. This could mark the most significant change in the Apple UI done in recent years, bringing a unified design language across Apple devices.

WWDC 2025

The WWDC 2025 will commence from June 9, 2025, till June 13, 2025. It will start from 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT) with a keynote, followed by announcements related to the latest advancements in apps and games, individual sessions explaining Apple’s new tools and technologies, and much more.