iOS 26 Launched With iPhone 17 Series: Here’s A List Of Devices That Are Compatible With The New OS

Hyderabad: Apple launched the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, for the global markets, including India. The latest iPhone 17 series consists of four new handsets: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Alongside these devices, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also launched a new operating system, named iOS 26. It was announced in June during the annual conference at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, conducted by Apple. Since its announcement, iOS 26 has been in beta testing, so after several early releases, the company will now roll out the full-fledged version of the operating system.

iOS 26: Launch date

The stable version of iOS 26 will officially be launched on September 15, 2025, as a free software update. This indicates that Apple will roll out the new OS between the pre-order and sale date of the iPhone 17 Series.

Notably, the pre-order of the new iPhone series will be made available from 5:30 PM on September 12, 2025, and the sale date will commence from September 19, 2025.

iOS 26: What is it?

iOS 26 is Apple’s new operating system, which is integrated into the latest iPhone 17 Series models. Apart from these, iOS 26 will also be rolled out in many old iPhone models as well.

The iOS 26 features a redesigned user interface (UI), named Liquid Glass. The whole UI focuses on reflections and contrasts, which retain the familiarity of the OS with previous versions.

It brings a new liquid glass theme that enhances the UI to provide a more visual experience to users. Apple’s indigenous apps, such as Photos, Messages, Mail, and others, have received new features and UI, making the interaction more seamless across touch points.