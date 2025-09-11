iOS 26 Launched With iPhone 17 Series: Here’s A List Of Devices That Are Compatible With The New OS
The new iOS 26 update will be rolled out on September 15, 2025, available on almost all models, ranging from iPhone 12 to iPhone 17.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple launched the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, for the global markets, including India. The latest iPhone 17 series consists of four new handsets: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Alongside these devices, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also launched a new operating system, named iOS 26. It was announced in June during the annual conference at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, conducted by Apple. Since its announcement, iOS 26 has been in beta testing, so after several early releases, the company will now roll out the full-fledged version of the operating system.
iOS 26: Launch date
The stable version of iOS 26 will officially be launched on September 15, 2025, as a free software update. This indicates that Apple will roll out the new OS between the pre-order and sale date of the iPhone 17 Series.
Notably, the pre-order of the new iPhone series will be made available from 5:30 PM on September 12, 2025, and the sale date will commence from September 19, 2025.
iOS 26: What is it?
iOS 26 is Apple’s new operating system, which is integrated into the latest iPhone 17 Series models. Apart from these, iOS 26 will also be rolled out in many old iPhone models as well.
The iOS 26 features a redesigned user interface (UI), named Liquid Glass. The whole UI focuses on reflections and contrasts, which retain the familiarity of the OS with previous versions.
It brings a new liquid glass theme that enhances the UI to provide a more visual experience to users. Apple’s indigenous apps, such as Photos, Messages, Mail, and others, have received new features and UI, making the interaction more seamless across touch points.
Here are a few highlights about the new iOS 26:
The OS will come with new Apple Intelligence features, including Siri, the OS’s voice assistant, being smarter.
The new OS will integrate new features in CarPlay, Apple Music, and Apple Games.
The lock screen widgets and system apps of the OS will also be redesigned.
Compatible iPhones To Get iOS 26?
Here’s a list of compatible iPhones that can run Apple’s upcoming operating Apple
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iPadOS 26
Along with iPhones, Apple also plans to release iPadOS 26 for its iPad models. Here’s the list of compatible iPads that will receive the new OS update.
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11 (1st generation and later models)
- iPad Air (M3)
- iPad Air (M2)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (A16)
- iPad (8th generation and later models)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro)
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)