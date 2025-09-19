ETV Bharat / technology

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

Bengaluru: “Hydrogen is set to play a transformative role in India's space missions, transportation, and clean energy future,” said ISRO Chairman V Narayanan at a National Workshop on “Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Future Trends”, held at Alliance University, Bengaluru, in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Speaking at the event, Narayanan highlighted India’s advancements in hydrogen technology and said, “The world today faces twin challenges—the growing demand for energy and the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

"In this context, hydrogen, one of the greenest and cleanest fuels available to us, is a beacon of hope. It remains key in many of our breakthroughs at ISRO. In 2010–11, ISRO and Tata Motors collaborated to build a hydrogen fuel cell-powered bus, which was safely tested despite concerns, proving our confidence in the technology," he said. "In June 2025, five hydrogen-powered buses began commercial operations. Companies like BHEL and NTPC are now working on hydrogen systems and gas turbine engines."

Narayanan also cautioned that hydrogen flames are colourless and dangerous. “We must never ignore the safety risks: with vast hydrogen facilities, the scale of potential danger is real. This highlights the urgent need for better hydrogen sensors, moving from current 3 to 4 second response times to millisecond-level detection.”

On the sidelines of the program, Narayanan spoke to ETV Bharat and shared how ISRO views the role of hydrogen-based propulsion and fuel technologies in the future of space exploration and satellite launches.

He said, “Hydrogen is promoted worldwide as a clean energy carrier. When hydrogen is combined with liquid oxygen in our rockets, the only by-product is pure water. This clean fuel has immense potential—atom by atom and fuel by fuel—to power a range of applications, from electricity generation and gas-turbine engines to even aircraft themselves in the future. Hydrogen is not just another fuel—it is a symbol of sustainability. Beyond rockets, hydrogen has applications in aircraft, trains, automobiles, and fuel cells. At ISRO, we are already using hydrogen extensively in our rocket engines, both for launch and return operations.”

ISRO Chief and other guests lighting the lamp (Special arrangement)

He said that in January, India successfully launched the GSLV Mk III rocket, marking its 100th successful mission. It was powered by a cryogenic stage using liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, a technology once denied to India but now mastered by the country. Last year, we demonstrated a 100-watt oxygen-based fuel cell in space, with a 20-kilowatt version under testing.

Hydrogen propulsion and cryogenic systems