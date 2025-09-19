Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision
Hydrogen is set to play a transformative role in India’s space missions, transportation, and clean-energy future, the ISRO Chief said.
By Anubha Jain
Published : September 19, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: “Hydrogen is set to play a transformative role in India's space missions, transportation, and clean energy future,” said ISRO Chairman V Narayanan at a National Workshop on “Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Future Trends”, held at Alliance University, Bengaluru, in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
Speaking at the event, Narayanan highlighted India’s advancements in hydrogen technology and said, “The world today faces twin challenges—the growing demand for energy and the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."
"In this context, hydrogen, one of the greenest and cleanest fuels available to us, is a beacon of hope. It remains key in many of our breakthroughs at ISRO. In 2010–11, ISRO and Tata Motors collaborated to build a hydrogen fuel cell-powered bus, which was safely tested despite concerns, proving our confidence in the technology," he said. "In June 2025, five hydrogen-powered buses began commercial operations. Companies like BHEL and NTPC are now working on hydrogen systems and gas turbine engines."
Narayanan also cautioned that hydrogen flames are colourless and dangerous. “We must never ignore the safety risks: with vast hydrogen facilities, the scale of potential danger is real. This highlights the urgent need for better hydrogen sensors, moving from current 3 to 4 second response times to millisecond-level detection.”
On the sidelines of the program, Narayanan spoke to ETV Bharat and shared how ISRO views the role of hydrogen-based propulsion and fuel technologies in the future of space exploration and satellite launches.
He said, “Hydrogen is promoted worldwide as a clean energy carrier. When hydrogen is combined with liquid oxygen in our rockets, the only by-product is pure water. This clean fuel has immense potential—atom by atom and fuel by fuel—to power a range of applications, from electricity generation and gas-turbine engines to even aircraft themselves in the future. Hydrogen is not just another fuel—it is a symbol of sustainability. Beyond rockets, hydrogen has applications in aircraft, trains, automobiles, and fuel cells. At ISRO, we are already using hydrogen extensively in our rocket engines, both for launch and return operations.”
He said that in January, India successfully launched the GSLV Mk III rocket, marking its 100th successful mission. It was powered by a cryogenic stage using liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, a technology once denied to India but now mastered by the country. Last year, we demonstrated a 100-watt oxygen-based fuel cell in space, with a 20-kilowatt version under testing.
Hydrogen propulsion and cryogenic systems
When asked what projects are underway to make hydrogen a viable and sustainable option for India’s space missions, he told ETV Bharat, “For our future space operations, especially human-rated launch vehicles, we are working on upper stages powered by liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen. In fact, we are already conceiving a new rocket for sending humans to the Moon. Its upper stage will carry about 60–70 tonnes of propellant—a major development effort underway at ISRO."
"Our space programme is moving ahead with these advanced cryogenic systems at its core.” He said. Discussing the achievements of the space agency in cryogenic engines, he told ETV Bharat, “We now have three cryogenic propulsion systems flying, and in three parameters, we are world number one. For instance, we succeeded in a first flight using just three engines, completed engine development in 25 months compared to the global average of 34, and conducted a stage test in 34 days, while the world average is 10 months. We also made history by launching the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite with a high-value payload built by India, showing how far we've come since our first small rocket in 1963.”
Cost-effectiveness of ISRO's launch vehicle
When asked why Indian firms like Dhruva and Pixel are turning to SpaceX instead of ISRO, Narayanan said to ETV Bharat, "Today we have an open policy. We are always happy to launch for them, but under the Government of India’s liberalised space policy, companies are free to choose any launch provider. We cannot and do not restrict where they launch their satellites."
"ISRO’s launch costs are among the lowest in the world. Recalling the Prime Minister’s remark during the Mars Orbiter Mission—that the cost per kilometre was less than an auto fare—he pointed out that ISRO has already launched 433 satellites for 34 countries, underscoring the cost-effectiveness of its launch vehicles," he said.
When asked whether ISRO has a detailed roadmap to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of 50 space launches per year by 2030, he said, "When the Prime Minister gives us a direction, ISRO will work towards it with full commitment."
Gaganyaan programme status
Talking about the Gaganyaan programme, Narayanan said, “It is India's mission to send humans to space and bring them back safely. We have now completed about 85 per cent of the work. This December, we will conduct our first uncrewed mission (G1) carrying the humanoid robot Vyomitra. That will be followed in 2026 by two more uncrewed missions (G2 & G3) to validate the remaining systems. Our target for the first crewed mission is the first quarter of 2027."
"When we talk about a human spaceflight programme, one of the critical components is the human-machine interface—the algorithms, logic, control systems, and data that enable seamless interaction, the ISRO Chief added. "Prime Minister’s vision foresaw one of our Gaganyatris going to the International Space Station, and Shubhanshu Shukla has done exactly that—journeyed to the ISS and returned safely. His mission is already feeding valuable data and insights into the Gaganyaan programme.”
|Gaganyaan Mission Objective
|Send humans to space and bring them back safely
|Progress Status
|~85% of the work completed
|Upcoming Milestones
|Dec 2025: First uncrewed mission (G1) with humanoid robot Vyomitra
|2026: Two more uncrewed missions (G2 & G3)
|Q1 2027: Target for first crewed mission
Narayanan stated that ensuring the safety and security of every citizen remains a core priority for ISRO. At the same time, the organisation is committed to bringing advanced space technologies to benefit the common man, from navigation and earth observation to communication and several other domains where ISRO teams are working simultaneously.