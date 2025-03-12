ETV Bharat / technology

Interview | Generative AI Is Our Biggest Opportunity, Will Create New Jobs: TCS President V Rajanna

Hyderabad: V Rajanna, President (Technology, Software & Services) at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that generative AI (Gen AI) is set to revolutionise industries, bringing significant transformations in manufacturing and healthcare. In an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, he highlighted that AI, machine learning (ML), data science, and cloud computing will create numerous job opportunities. He also expressed optimism that the Indian IT industry will continue to thrive despite challenges like US visa restrictions under President Donald Trump. Following is an excerpt of the interview:

What is your analysis of the changes and challenges seen in the IT sector after Trump took office as the US President?

It is natural for governments and leaders to change. What affects the IT sector is the new technology and societal needs rather than political changes. IT companies operate according to the laws and policies of each country and expand globally. Indian IT firms continue to grow in multiple nations, and organisations like NASSCOM actively engage with governments to address industry challenges.

Will the IT industry suffer due to restrictions on issuing US visas? Will onsite jobs decrease?

For over 25 years, our IT firms have been executing projects worldwide. No other country has our level of expertise and capability. Companies follow a hybrid approach with onsite, offshore, and nearshore models. Indian IT firms are hiring locally in many countries, including the US, Hungary, Poland, Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines, ensuring business continuity. There will be no major disruptions.

What will be the impact of the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar?

A weaker rupee could increase the revenue and profits of IT companies. However, since Indian firms operate in multiple global markets, they must also factor in currency fluctuations in other regions.

What changes are coming through AI and ML technologies, and what will the job opportunities be like?

We should not view new technologies like gen-AI merely from the perspective of job losses. Instead, we must recognise the transformative potential they bring. AI-driven advancements will lead to: