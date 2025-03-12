Interview | Generative AI Is Our Biggest Opportunity, Will Create New Jobs: TCS President V Rajanna

Hyderabad: V Rajanna, President (Technology, Software & Services) at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that generative AI (Gen AI) is set to revolutionise industries, bringing significant transformations in manufacturing and healthcare. In an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, he highlighted that AI, machine learning (ML), data science, and cloud computing will create numerous job opportunities. He also expressed optimism that the Indian IT industry will continue to thrive despite challenges like US visa restrictions under President Donald Trump. Following is an excerpt of the interview:
What is your analysis of the changes and challenges seen in the IT sector after Trump took office as the US President?
It is natural for governments and leaders to change. What affects the IT sector is the new technology and societal needs rather than political changes. IT companies operate according to the laws and policies of each country and expand globally. Indian IT firms continue to grow in multiple nations, and organisations like NASSCOM actively engage with governments to address industry challenges.
Will the IT industry suffer due to restrictions on issuing US visas? Will onsite jobs decrease?
For over 25 years, our IT firms have been executing projects worldwide. No other country has our level of expertise and capability. Companies follow a hybrid approach with onsite, offshore, and nearshore models. Indian IT firms are hiring locally in many countries, including the US, Hungary, Poland, Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines, ensuring business continuity. There will be no major disruptions.
What will be the impact of the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar?
A weaker rupee could increase the revenue and profits of IT companies. However, since Indian firms operate in multiple global markets, they must also factor in currency fluctuations in other regions.
What changes are coming through AI and ML technologies, and what will the job opportunities be like?
We should not view new technologies like gen-AI merely from the perspective of job losses. Instead, we must recognise the transformative potential they bring. AI-driven advancements will lead to:
- Manufacturing: Predicts machine and component failures in advance, preventing downtime.
- Healthcare: Improves diagnostics, medical record management, and telemedicine services.
- Call Centers & Help Desks: Reduces human intervention through AI-driven automation.
- Enterprise Solutions: Increases software development productivity.
- Business Efficiency: Shifts focus from reactive to proactive and preventive approaches, boosting efficiency.
What new job roles will emerge with the adoption of AI and cloud technologies?
With rapid advancements in technology, new job roles will emerge, including:
- AI/ML Specialists
- Data Scientists
- AI Researchers & Trainers
- AI Integration Specialists
- AI Content Writers
Is Hyderabad leading the way in innovating new technologies and attracting global IT companies?
Hyderabad has become a prime destination for the IT industry, thanks to its strong infrastructure, business-friendly policies, academic partnerships, and skilled workforce. When I took charge of TCS Hyderabad in 2007, we had 4,500 employees—today, that number has surged to 85,000, making it TCS’s second-largest global delivery centre. Hyderabad ranks second in India for IT exports, and its potential is still untapped.
What changes can be expected in the IT sector over the next 5-10 years?
Every industry today relies on technology for higher productivity and efficiency. The demand for enterprise solutions (ERP, CRM, e-commerce platforms, enterprise data platforms), generative AI, automation, cybersecurity, quantum computing, VLSI, digital engineering, cloud, data science, IoT, and prompt engineering is skyrocketing. Such an extraordinary opportunity has never existed before. Youth must engage in continuous learning to stay relevant.
How is TCS preparing for the future in AI, ML, Blockchain, IoT, and Cloud technologies?
TCS has always been at the forefront of emerging technologies, from e-business to digital transformation, AI, and Gen AI. We are investing heavily in intellectual property and workforce development in data science, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital engineering. Our goal is to make TCS and its workforce “Gen AI Ready” by 2025.