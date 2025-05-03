'Our Chimney Plays OTT And Counts Whistles' - How Beyond Appliances Is Building The Future Of Kitchen Tech

Hyderabad: Do you think your kitchen appliances need to be smart and connected to the internet, like almost all of your modern gadgets? Bengaluru-based Indian kitchen appliance company, Beyond Appliances, thinks it is time for the kitchen to get a technology upgrade.

Established in August 2024 by Eshwar K Vikas and Rakesh Patil, the company sells IoT-enabled kitchen appliances, including an Android-powered chimney that can play OTT content and a burner hobtop integrated with smart features like timer, FFD (flame failure device), and auto ignition.

"Despite people spending 2-3 hours daily in their kitchens, these spaces have remained largely untouched by meaningful technological advancement," Vikas said. Having previously co-founded a kitchen automation company as an electrical engineer, he saw “an extraordinary opportunity to transform domestic cooking space” from mundane to a vibrant and smart environment.

The company co-founder and CTO Rakesh Patil has worked on Tejas aircraft engines and brings advanced engineering experience to the executive table. “Patil and I bring complementary expertise; together, we’re reimagining kitchen appliances to be more than just tools—they should be intelligent, adaptable, and built to enhance the Indian cooking experience,” Vikas said.

Beyond Appliances secured $2 million in seed funding led by Fireside Venture Investment Fund III, with participation from Dharana Capital and angel investors from the home and retail sectors. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Beyond Appliances co-founder and CEO Eshwar K Vikas talked about the company, their vision, challenges they faced, the company's existing portfolio, and their upcoming products.

Beyond Appliances: Inception and inspiration

“Beyond Appliances is not just another kitchen appliance brand; we are pioneering a new era of smart cooking,” Vikas says, mentioning that their latest smart kitchen appliances had been developed through extensive consumer research and a deep understanding of everyday kitchen challenges.

He says that modern consumers, especially those who enjoy cooking for their families, often find the kitchen routine monotonous. According to him, they sought efficiency but did not wish to completely alter their cooking methods; instead, they preferred enhancements that would seamlessly integrate with their existing habits.

Eshwar K Vikas highlights that gaining consumer trust for their Android Chimney was a major challenge due to its novelty and the brand's newness (Image Credits: Beyond Appliances)

“Our products integrate cutting-edge technology to address real consumer challenges like smoke management, cooking precision, and automation. We believe kitchens should be inspiring and effortless spaces where technology simplifies cooking rather than complicating it. By bringing meaningful, tech-driven upgrades, we’re setting a new standard for convenience and efficiency in Indian households,” Vikas says.

He walks us through the development process, which involves:

Identifying key challenges – We asked consumers about their kitchen routines and discovered that many multitask while cooking, such as listening to music or podcasts on their phones—an experience that often feels fragmented or inconvenient.

We asked consumers about their kitchen routines and discovered that many multitask while cooking, such as listening to music or podcasts on their phones—an experience that often feels fragmented or inconvenient. Designing the right solution – This insight led us to focus on improving traditional kitchen appliances rather than replacing them, ensuring a balance between familiarity and innovation.

This insight led us to focus on improving traditional kitchen appliances rather than replacing them, ensuring a balance between familiarity and innovation. Prototyping & testing – We selected commonly used kitchen appliances and enhanced them with intuitive, efficient, and smart technology to create a more seamless cooking experience.

Unique technologies integrated into BA’s existing products

Beyond Appliances currently sells products into two primary categories—chimney and hobs/cooktops. He says that the standard chimneys available in the market are primarily designed for Western cooking styles, which is why their first focus was to create a product that would truly work for Indian cooking, which led to the introduction of 3D suction technology for better smoke and odour management.

“Additionally, our chimney features an Android screen, allowing users to listen to music, watch videos, or even order groceries while cooking. It functions as a complete kitchen management system rather than just a smoke extractor,” Vikas explains. “On top of that, AI-driven features enable the chimney to learn and improve over time. For instance, it can count pressure cooker whistles and automatically shut off the stove when needed, adding convenience and safety.”

Coming to cooktops and hobs, Vikas says that they have integrated these products with a digital timer, eliminating the need for constant monitoring. “If you know your idlis take 14 minutes to steam, the hob will automatically shut off after 14 minutes, ensuring precision and peace of mind,” he says.

“Additionally, they are equipped with a Flame Failure Device (FFD), which ensures that the gas supply is cut off if the flame goes out due to spillage or a gust of wind, making cooking safer than ever,” Vikas adds.

When asked if they plan to foray into other smart kitchen appliances beyond chimney and cooktops/hobs, Vikas answered affirmatively. “Absolutely. Our vision extends beyond chimneys and hobs. We are exploring smart appliance solutions in a variety of categories,” he says. However, it seems those plans might be a bit far away as their “first focus is on chimneys and hob since it’s a 2 billion dollar market”.

Upcoming products, features, and long-term goals

Talking to ETV Bharat, Vikas revealed upcoming features for their next-gen chimneys, where app connectivity would enable better kitchen management and integrated camera sensor technology for automatic suction speed adjustment based on cooking activity, which he expects will take smart cooking two steps forward. He also talked about upcoming products—Elara Chimney and Auriga Smart Cooktop.

“Elara is not just a functional chimney; it is a smart upgrade that integrates automation into daily cooking,” Vikas says. “Unlike traditional chimneys that primarily focus on smoke extraction, Elara enhances the overall kitchen experience by combining advanced technology with user-friendly features.”

The Elara Chimney features an intelligent whistle counter sensor that detects pressure cooker whistles and alerts users, eliminating the need for manual tracking and ensuring precise cooking. It includes built-in FM radio and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to listen to their favourite music or radio stations while cooking. It features a high suction power of 1500 CMH (cubic metres per hour) and a filterless design to enhance performance and simplify maintenance. “One of its most convenient features is the auto shutdown function, which allows the chimney to continue operating for a preset duration after cooking, ensuring that lingering smoke and strong food odours are effectively cleared without requiring manual intervention,” Vikas says.

In picture: Beyond Appliances co-founder and CEO Eshwar K Vikas (Image Credits: Beyond Appliances)

The Auriga Cooktop, available in 3-burner and 4-burner variants, will come with a Flame Failure Device (FFD) to automatically cut off the gas supply if the flame goes out due to wind or spillage. It will also come with a digital timer for the cooktop to automatically shut down after a set period. With an expected lifespan of 10 years, the cooktop features heavy brass burners and powerful flames for Indian cooking, while maintaining a sleek and modern design to complement contemporary kitchens, Vikas highlights.

Talking about the company’s long-term goals, Vikas highlighted the following points:

1. Diversify our product lineup – Expand beyond chimneys and hobs to offer a comprehensive range of smart kitchen solutions and home appliances

2. Strengthen our footprint – Scale operations to enhance our presence across India

3. Create a connected kitchen ecosystem – Integrate AI and IoT seamlessly across appliances for a smarter, more intuitive home experience

4. Prioritise sustainability and efficiency – Develop energy-efficient, eco-friendly designs to minimise kitchen emissions

Current trends in the kitchen appliance industry

Eshwar K Vikas mentions that they are particularly interested in innovations that improve existing kitchen appliances rather than focusing entirely on full automation. Expressing excitement about scalable technological advancements, he says, “ Instead of replacing traditional cooking methods, the real breakthrough lies in value-added features that simplify daily kitchen tasks while preserving the familiar joy of cooking.”

Talking about the current trends in the kitchen appliance space, he says, “Over the past decade, kitchen technology has evolved significantly. From smart refrigerators that track groceries and send restock alerts to appliances that assist in cooking, technology has seamlessly integrated into modern kitchens, making them more efficient and user-friendly.”

“Looking ahead, smart kitchens will continue to evolve, blending innovation, convenience, and sustainability. They will adapt to shifting needs, preferences, and lifestyles, making cooking even more intuitive. Key trends shaping this transformation include hyper-personalisation, IoT-enabled smart kitchens, and the use of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to enhance kitchen experiences,” he adds.

Building trust with live demo, after-sales support

Talking to ETV Bharat, Eshwar K Vikas says that one of their biggest challenges as a company was earning consumer trust for their Android Chimney. Being the first of its kind in the market, the product generated excitement but also scepticism, especially since it was coming from a new brand.

“To address this, we focused on live demonstrations, allowing potential customers to experience its benefits firsthand. We also partnered with leading retailers to provide hands-on interactions, making it easier for users to see the product’s value,” Vikas says.

“Strengthening after-sales support, including extended warranties, further helped build confidence in its quality and reliability. Additionally, our credibility was reinforced by the trust we had already earned through Mukunda Foods, with major brands like Wow! Momo, Haldiram, and ITC rely on our automation expertise,” he adds.

User feedback that impacted product design

Vikas recollects that during their pilot in Bangalore, they initially assumed that their products would be most appealing to individuals aged 30-40, believing that tech-driven features would resonate with this demographic. However, he notes that one of their early customers, a tech professional, unexpectedly purchased the product for his mother, challenging their initial assumptions.

The Auriga Cooktop will come with a Flame Failure Device (FFD) to automatically cut off the gas supply (Image Credits: Beyond Appliances)

“When we spoke to him, he shared that she (customer’s mother) loved the video and music features, using them to listen to bhajans in the morning and watch her favourite Kannada TV shows in the evening,” Vikas recalls.

“This insight highlighted the need to make our product more elderly-friendly. As a result, we introduced UI & UX enhancements to create a more intuitive experience for older users. The outcome? A product embraced across generations,” he says.

Consumer preferences and the shift towards smart cooking solutions

Eshwar K Vikas notes that evolving lifestyles and a growing demand for convenience are reshaping how Indian households approach cooking. The rise of quick commerce is a testament to this shift—gone are the days of stocking up on groceries for weeks. He points to the rise of quick commerce platforms, such as Zepto and Blinkit, as evidence of this shift, highlighting how the hassle of running out of essential spices like cumin or coriander has diminished due to the ability to have them delivered within minutes. “This behavioural change reflects a broader trend: Indian consumers are increasingly prioritising ease, efficiency, and smart solutions in their daily lives,” Vikas says.

According to him, the market has long been dominated by appliances designed for international kitchens, but Indian cooking styles, ingredients, and preferences require a more customised approach. He explains that his company is redefining premium kitchen appliances with a ‘Made in India’ philosophy, providing solutions tailored to real, everyday cooking challenges rather than merely marketing-driven innovations.

Vikas believes that as consumer expectations evolve, the future of kitchen appliances will be shaped by smart, connected solutions featuring automation, intuitive controls, and enhanced hygiene functions like air-purifying and self-cleaning technologies. He asserts that efficiency and convenience will drive purchasing decisions, with users increasingly seeking time-saving, hassle-free innovations. Additionally, he acknowledges the growing importance of aesthetics, as design-forward, premium appliances gain popularity in modern Indian homes.

“As India moves towards a more tech-enabled lifestyle, the transformation of the kitchen into a smarter, more efficient space is not just inevitable, it's already underway,” Vikas says. “Our commitment goes beyond manufacturing; we are shaping a new era of kitchen technology that seamlessly integrates into Indian homes.”