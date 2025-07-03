International Plastic Bag Free Day: Why Do We Still Use Plastic Bags Despite Knowing Harms?

Hyderabad: Plastic bags are the major contributors to pollution and endanger wildlife, as they do not decompose and remain in the environment for a long time. They release harmful chemicals into the soil upon coming into contact with sunlight. Plastic bags also release toxic substances into the atmosphere when they are burned. Even though the harms of using plastic items, especially plastic bags in particular, are well known, we still tend to use them.

To raise awareness about the detrimental effects of plastic pollution and promote the use of sustainable alternatives, the International Plastic Bag Free Day is observed every year on July 3.

International Plastic Bag Free Day: Importance

The International Plastic Bag Free Day is a global effort that aims to reduce the use of plastic bags and promote eco-friendly alternatives. The day highlights and disseminates awareness about the environmental damage caused by plastic bags, which include pollution, endangering wildlife, and causing damage to the environment for years. The International Plastic Bag Free Day encourages individuals, companies, and government institutions to adopt environmentally friendly practices.

The day aims to reduce the usage of plastic bags. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Here are the pointers that are mainly focused on this day:

Awareness Campaign: Environmentalists, researchers, and other people come together and set up gatherings to educate people about the problems associated with plastic bags and advocate for reusable alternatives.

Environmentalists, researchers, and other people come together and set up gatherings to educate people about the problems associated with plastic bags and advocate for reusable alternatives. Encouraging sustainable practices: People are urged to reduce the usage of plastic bags and instead switch to reusable and recyclable bags made from materials such as cotton, hemp, jute, recycled PET (made from plastic bottles), and non-woven polypropylene.

People are urged to reduce the usage of plastic bags and instead switch to reusable and recyclable bags made from materials such as cotton, hemp, jute, recycled PET (made from plastic bottles), and non-woven polypropylene. Policy Changes: The general public is also made aware of the policies and laws related to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable practices.

Effects of plastic bags on the environment

Non-biodegradable: Plastic bags contain substances that are not naturally degradable, allowing them to remain in the environment for hundreds or thousands of years. Microplastics are released due to the breakdown of plastic bags in sunlight. These harmful chemicals remain in the environment for years and contaminate soil, water, and even enter the food chain.

Endangering Wildlife: Marine animals and birds mistakenly consume plastic bags for food, which causes digestive problems, leading them to starve. Small-bodied animals often get stuck in unattended plastic bags, causing injuries, suffocation, and death. Consumable animals such as cows, chickens, various fish species, etc, may sometimes contain microplastics, which might enter the human body and cause severe health issues.

Plastic bags remain in the environment for years. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Greenhouse gas emission: Plastic bags are made using fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum (crude oil), and natural gas, which release greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere. It contributes to climate change. When plastic bags are burned or decomposed, harmful chemicals are released into the atmosphere and soil, which increases environmental pollution.

Why are plastic bags still used?

Despite several initiatives taken to promote alternatives to plastic bags, it continues to dominate the market due to its affordability and ease of use. Plastic bags are water resistant, easy to carry, and widely available, making them useful for the transportation of various items.

Eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags (Image Credit: Getty Images)

They are significantly more affordable than their eco-friendly counterparts made from paper, cloth, jute, etc, making plastic bags a go-to choice among buyers and sellers. Even though some businesses and consumers have adopted carry bags made of cloth and paper, the change is not widespread.