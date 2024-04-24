International Girls in ICT Day 2024: Empowering Tomorrow’s Tech Leaders

Hyderabad: International Girls in ICT Day, celebrated every fourth Thursday in April. Serves a beacon of empowerment for girls and young age women in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Initiated by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2011, this global event aims to encourage more girls to explore opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields.

By bridging the gender gap in technology, the day promotes diversity, inclusivity, and innovation in the ICT industry.

Understanding ICT: Information and Communications Technology encompasses a wide range of tools and technologies used to share, store, and create information. From the internet and computers to telephony and broadcasting technologies, ICT plays a vital role in shaping our digital world.

Significance of International Girls in ICT Day: International Girls in ICT Day holds immense significance in advocating for gender equality and diversity in the tech sector.

By encouraging women to pursue careers in ICT, the day addresses the underrepresentation of women in technology-related fields. It emphassies the importance of inclusive innovation and the need for diverse perspectives in shaping the future of technology.

History and Evolution: The history of International Girls in ICT Day traces back to ITU's Plenipotentiary Resolution 70 in 2011, which aimed to promote ICT education and careers among girls and young women globally.

Over the years, the day has evolved into a global movement with thousands of events held in numerous countries, empowering girls to embrace STEM education and careers.

Theme for 2024: The theme for this year’s International Girls in ICT Day is “Leadership, to underscore the critical need for strong female role models in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers”.

Facts and Challenges: Despite progress, women remain underrepresented in ICT-related fields, particularly in leadership positions. Women face barriers such as a lack of representation in decision-making roles and limited opportunities for advancement. Addressing these challenges requires proactive efforts to promote diversity, inclusion, and mentorship in STEM.

Expected Outcomes in Cameroon: The celebration of International Girls in ICT Day in Cameroon aims to sensitise, inspire, and connect girls and young women in STEM fields.

Through various initiatives, including educational workshops, mentorship programs, internships, and innovation challenges, the event seeks to achieve the following outcomes:

Sensitise over 500 young girls in secondary schools to embrace STEM education.

Inspire over 1000 young girls to pursue careers in STEM.

Connect 100 university girls with women role models in STEM.

Facilitate 50 girls to access STEM internships.

Mobilise over 100 university girls for national STEM competitions.

Involve 30 secondary schools and universities in the program.

Engage 50 women role models as mentors.

Recognize innovation and excellence through rewards and challenges.

Award 20 young girls with disabilities, promoting inclusivity in STEM.

International Girls in ICT Day is not merely a celebration; it's a call to action to empower the next generation of female tech leaders. By providing opportunities, mentorship, and support, we can create a more inclusive and diverse tech industry that drives innovation and transforms lives. Together, let's empower girls to embrace STEM and shape the future of technology.