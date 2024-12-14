ETV Bharat / technology

'The Last Of Us' Creator Naughty Dog Reveals New Sci-Fi Game 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet'

Uncharted creator Naughty Dog has revealed its next game-- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a sci-fi adventure for PS5.

Intergalactic features a sci-fi adventure for PlayStation 5
Intergalactic features a sci-fi adventure for PlayStation 5 (Naughty Dog)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Naughty Dog, the studio behind The Last of Us, Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot, and more, has announced its next game-- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The title is currently under development for the PlayStation 5 console. The company also dropped an announcement trailer for the game, revealing a sci-fi adventure set in space and an alien world.

The game follows Jordan A. Mun, a "dangerous bounty hunter" who ends up stranded on Sempiria-- a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. As you would expect, the protagonist finds herself on the planet and she will have to use her skills and wits to become the first person in over 600 years to unravel the planet's mysterious past and leave its orbit.

Neil Druckmann, Head of Studio, Head of Creative, Naughty Dog, said that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has been in the works since 2020, and it is shaping up to their "wildest, most creative story yet."

Druckmann refused to reveal any more of the story but assured the fans that Intergalactic will live up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. He stated that their narrative goals are rivalled only by their gameplay ambitions, and it will feature the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, incorporating learnings from their previous franchises and pushing beyond anything they had done before.

Jordan is played by Tati Gabrielle, and the trailer showcases a picture of Kumail Nanjiani, suggesting the actor's involvement in the game. Naughty Dog is collaborating with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross who’ll be scoring Intergalactic.

Hyderabad: Naughty Dog, the studio behind The Last of Us, Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot, and more, has announced its next game-- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The title is currently under development for the PlayStation 5 console. The company also dropped an announcement trailer for the game, revealing a sci-fi adventure set in space and an alien world.

The game follows Jordan A. Mun, a "dangerous bounty hunter" who ends up stranded on Sempiria-- a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. As you would expect, the protagonist finds herself on the planet and she will have to use her skills and wits to become the first person in over 600 years to unravel the planet's mysterious past and leave its orbit.

Neil Druckmann, Head of Studio, Head of Creative, Naughty Dog, said that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has been in the works since 2020, and it is shaping up to their "wildest, most creative story yet."

Druckmann refused to reveal any more of the story but assured the fans that Intergalactic will live up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. He stated that their narrative goals are rivalled only by their gameplay ambitions, and it will feature the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, incorporating learnings from their previous franchises and pushing beyond anything they had done before.

Jordan is played by Tati Gabrielle, and the trailer showcases a picture of Kumail Nanjiani, suggesting the actor's involvement in the game. Naughty Dog is collaborating with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross who’ll be scoring Intergalactic.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAUGHTY DOGTHE LAST OF USUNCHARTEDNEW GAME FOR PS5INTERGALACTIC THE HERETIC PROPHET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.