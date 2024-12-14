'The Last Of Us' Creator Naughty Dog Reveals New Sci-Fi Game 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet'

Hyderabad: Naughty Dog, the studio behind The Last of Us, Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot, and more, has announced its next game-- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The title is currently under development for the PlayStation 5 console. The company also dropped an announcement trailer for the game, revealing a sci-fi adventure set in space and an alien world.

The game follows Jordan A. Mun, a "dangerous bounty hunter" who ends up stranded on Sempiria-- a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. As you would expect, the protagonist finds herself on the planet and she will have to use her skills and wits to become the first person in over 600 years to unravel the planet's mysterious past and leave its orbit.

Neil Druckmann, Head of Studio, Head of Creative, Naughty Dog, said that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has been in the works since 2020, and it is shaping up to their "wildest, most creative story yet."

Druckmann refused to reveal any more of the story but assured the fans that Intergalactic will live up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. He stated that their narrative goals are rivalled only by their gameplay ambitions, and it will feature the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, incorporating learnings from their previous franchises and pushing beyond anything they had done before.

Jordan is played by Tati Gabrielle, and the trailer showcases a picture of Kumail Nanjiani, suggesting the actor's involvement in the game. Naughty Dog is collaborating with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross who’ll be scoring Intergalactic.